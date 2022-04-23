Close menu
Scottish Premiership
AberdeenAberdeen1LivingstonLivingston2

Aberdeen 1-2 Livingston: Visitors win despite David Martindale absence

By Jack HerrallBBC Sport Scotland

Livingston celebrate Nicky Devlin's opening goal
Livingston overcame the illness-enforced absence of manager David Martindale to earn an impressive Scottish Premiership win at Aberdeen.

Nicky Devlin's effort and Jason Holt's penalty were enough for Livingston, who were without Martindale after he was hospitalised with kidney stones.

Aberdeen - who are now just five points above the relegation play-off place - were already two down when Ross McCrorie was sent off, with Lewis Ferguson's penalty coming too late for the hosts to salvage a point.

Jim Goodwin's side have only won one of their last 14 league games and look to be in a three-way fight with St Mirren and St Johnstone to avoid finishing 11th.

Assistant Marvin Bartley was in charge for the club's first bottom-six fixture, albeit the former midfielder was confined to the stand as he himself is serving a touchline ban.

Bartley said he had spoken to Martindale - who is recovering well after being taken to hospital on Friday night with severe abdominal pain - on the phone a few times throughout the day.

"We spoke about the first 15 minutes and sitting in deep and not doing anything silly," the assistant manager said.

"The boys executed the game plan perfectly, we got the goal and it might have looked against the run of play but that was the plan to sit off the game. I think from there we went from strength to strength."

The opening 40 minutes were devoid of anything noteworthy bar a sprinkling of Aberdeen chances, but the last five minutes of the half were action-packed.

Max Stryjek comfortably caught a McCrorie header from a corner before the goalkeeper charged out with the ball and caught Vicente Besuijen in the face with the ball and his forearm.

Aberdeen were left perplexed as Besuijen was booked for arguing, along with Stryjek, but no penalty was awarded.

Moments later, Livingston broke the deadlock against the run of play. Odin Bailey met a Joel Nouble cross with his head but, although Joe Lewis pulled off an impressive save, Devlin reacted quickest at the back post to complete a smart finish.

Aberdeen were on top for most of the first half despite their lack of clear chances and continued this trend into the second 45.

Besuijen's attempt was well struck before left-back Jack MacKenzie's shot was saved by Stryjek as the home side huffed and puffed in their attempts to get back into the game.

Jonny Hayes' dipping effort crept narrowly over, but Goodwin's side were unable to level before Livingston extended their lead. Jack McMillan was tripped by Funso Ojo and Holt side-footed the spot-kick high into the net for his first of the season.

Aberdeen were left dismayed once again as a second yellow card was flashed at McCrorie for a lunging tackle on Holt and a late Ferguson spot-kick, after he was dragged down in the box, was too little, too late for the home side.

Man of the match - Jason Holt

A commanding midfield performance, especially when his side had their backs to the wall with his penalty a real touch of class.
What did we learn?

Hindsight is a wonderful thing, but Christian Ramirez starting on the bench seems an odd decision after the glut of chances Aberdeen passed up.

Every time they ventured forward they looked threatening, but toothless when it mattered, and in need of their talisman to get on the end of multiple searching balls.

Livingston manager Martindale has always been adamant that his side's main objective to stay in the league and avoiding the automatic drop - as this result means they have done - is a key step towards that goal.

They are now 10 points clear of St Johnstone in 11th with four games to go, and are within touching distance of playing Premiership football next season.

What they said

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin: "I thought we were the better team and key moments have cost us. We started well and we played the majority of the opening period in the Livingston half and had one or two half-decent chances.

"We have to not feel sorry for ourselves, dust ourselves down and put it right next weekend."

Livingston assistant manager Marvin Bartley: "I think the performance for 60 minutes was fantastic. We controlled the ball.

"I thought the boys were absolutely fantastic, we had to dig in at the end and showed a bit of resilience and that's what football's about, it's not always going to go your way."

What's next?

Aberdeen host Dundee next Saturday, while Livingston are at home to Hibernian (both 15:00 BST).

Line-ups

Aberdeen

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Lewis
  • 16OjoBooked at 35mins
  • 5GallagherSubstituted forRamírezat 70'minutes
  • 27Bates
  • 3MacKenzieSubstituted forJenksat 80'minutes
  • 19Ferguson
  • 29Barron
  • 10BesuijenBooked at 39mins
  • 2McCrorieBooked at 78mins
  • 17HayesBooked at 28mins
  • 7WatkinsSubstituted forRamsayat 85'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Considine
  • 9Ramírez
  • 18McLennan
  • 20Jenks
  • 21Polvara
  • 22Ramsay
  • 25Woods
  • 28Ruth
  • 39Milne

Livingston

Formation 4-3-3

  • 32StryjekBooked at 39mins
  • 2Devlin
  • 5Fitzwater
  • 6ObileyeBooked at 89mins
  • 16LewisSubstituted forLongridgeat 45'minutes
  • 18Holt
  • 8Pittman
  • 24KellySubstituted forMcMillanat 65'minutes
  • 14BaileySubstituted forSotoat 86'minutes
  • 19Nouble
  • 22ShinnieSubstituted forMontañoat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Longridge
  • 9Anderson
  • 10Sibbald
  • 11Montaño
  • 12Soto
  • 15Boyes
  • 21McMillan
  • 31Konovalov
  • 36Maley
Referee:
Grant Irvine
Attendance:
12,338

Match Stats

Home TeamAberdeenAway TeamLivingston
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home17
Away8
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home12
Away6
Fouls
Home12
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Aberdeen 1, Livingston 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Aberdeen 1, Livingston 2.

  3. Post update

    Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Sebastian Soto (Livingston).

  5. Post update

    Calvin Ramsay (Aberdeen) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Jackson Longridge (Livingston).

  7. Post update

    Goal! Aberdeen 1, Livingston 2. Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  8. Booking

    Ayo Obileye (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Penalty Aberdeen. Lewis Ferguson draws a foul in the penalty area.

  10. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Ayo Obileye (Livingston) after a foul in the penalty area.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Livingston. Sebastian Soto replaces Odin Bailey.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Aberdeen. Calvin Ramsay replaces Marley Watkins.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jackson Longridge (Livingston) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Joel Nouble.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Max Stryjek.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Christian Ramírez (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marley Watkins.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Vicente Besuijen (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Ramírez.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Livingston. Conceded by David Bates.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Aberdeen. Teddy Jenks replaces Jack MacKenzie because of an injury.

  19. Dismissal

    Second yellow card to Ross McCrorie (Aberdeen) for a bad foul.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Ross McCrorie (Aberdeen).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic33264378195982
2Rangers34247370284279
3Hearts33169848331557
4Dundee Utd331011123137-641
5Ross County331010134552-740
6Motherwell341010143953-1440
7Hibernian341011133237-541
8Livingston34118153744-741
9Aberdeen3499163944-536
10St Mirren34812143051-2136
11St Johnstone34710172245-2331
12Dundee34511183058-2826
View full Scottish Premiership table

