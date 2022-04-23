Match ends, Aberdeen 1, Livingston 2.
Livingston overcame the illness-enforced absence of manager David Martindale to earn an impressive Scottish Premiership win at Aberdeen.
Nicky Devlin's effort and Jason Holt's penalty were enough for Livingston, who were without Martindale after he was hospitalised with kidney stones.
Aberdeen - who are now just five points above the relegation play-off place - were already two down when Ross McCrorie was sent off, with Lewis Ferguson's penalty coming too late for the hosts to salvage a point.
Jim Goodwin's side have only won one of their last 14 league games and look to be in a three-way fight with St Mirren and St Johnstone to avoid finishing 11th.
Assistant Marvin Bartley was in charge for the club's first bottom-six fixture, albeit the former midfielder was confined to the stand as he himself is serving a touchline ban.
Bartley said he had spoken to Martindale - who is recovering well after being taken to hospital on Friday night with severe abdominal pain - on the phone a few times throughout the day.
"We spoke about the first 15 minutes and sitting in deep and not doing anything silly," the assistant manager said.
"The boys executed the game plan perfectly, we got the goal and it might have looked against the run of play but that was the plan to sit off the game. I think from there we went from strength to strength."
The opening 40 minutes were devoid of anything noteworthy bar a sprinkling of Aberdeen chances, but the last five minutes of the half were action-packed.
Max Stryjek comfortably caught a McCrorie header from a corner before the goalkeeper charged out with the ball and caught Vicente Besuijen in the face with the ball and his forearm.
Aberdeen were left perplexed as Besuijen was booked for arguing, along with Stryjek, but no penalty was awarded.
Moments later, Livingston broke the deadlock against the run of play. Odin Bailey met a Joel Nouble cross with his head but, although Joe Lewis pulled off an impressive save, Devlin reacted quickest at the back post to complete a smart finish.
Aberdeen were on top for most of the first half despite their lack of clear chances and continued this trend into the second 45.
Besuijen's attempt was well struck before left-back Jack MacKenzie's shot was saved by Stryjek as the home side huffed and puffed in their attempts to get back into the game.
Jonny Hayes' dipping effort crept narrowly over, but Goodwin's side were unable to level before Livingston extended their lead. Jack McMillan was tripped by Funso Ojo and Holt side-footed the spot-kick high into the net for his first of the season.
Aberdeen were left dismayed once again as a second yellow card was flashed at McCrorie for a lunging tackle on Holt and a late Ferguson spot-kick, after he was dragged down in the box, was too little, too late for the home side.
Man of the match - Jason Holt
What did we learn?
Hindsight is a wonderful thing, but Christian Ramirez starting on the bench seems an odd decision after the glut of chances Aberdeen passed up.
Every time they ventured forward they looked threatening, but toothless when it mattered, and in need of their talisman to get on the end of multiple searching balls.
Livingston manager Martindale has always been adamant that his side's main objective to stay in the league and avoiding the automatic drop - as this result means they have done - is a key step towards that goal.
They are now 10 points clear of St Johnstone in 11th with four games to go, and are within touching distance of playing Premiership football next season.
What they said
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin: "I thought we were the better team and key moments have cost us. We started well and we played the majority of the opening period in the Livingston half and had one or two half-decent chances.
"We have to not feel sorry for ourselves, dust ourselves down and put it right next weekend."
Livingston assistant manager Marvin Bartley: "I think the performance for 60 minutes was fantastic. We controlled the ball.
"I thought the boys were absolutely fantastic, we had to dig in at the end and showed a bit of resilience and that's what football's about, it's not always going to go your way."
What's next?
Aberdeen host Dundee next Saturday, while Livingston are at home to Hibernian (both 15:00 BST).
Player of the match
NoubleJoel Nouble
Aberdeen
Avg
- Squad number3Player nameMacKenzieAverage rating
4.45
- Squad number29Player nameBarronAverage rating
4.35
- Squad number22Player nameRamsayAverage rating
4.25
- Squad number17Player nameHayesAverage rating
4.19
- Squad number10Player nameBesuijenAverage rating
4.06
- Squad number1Player nameLewisAverage rating
3.97
- Squad number2Player nameMcCrorieAverage rating
3.89
- Squad number7Player nameWatkinsAverage rating
3.76
- Squad number19Player nameFergusonAverage rating
3.70
- Squad number5Player nameGallagherAverage rating
3.56
- Squad number27Player nameBatesAverage rating
3.42
- Squad number9Player nameRamírezAverage rating
3.29
- Squad number16Player nameOjoAverage rating
3.16
- Squad number20Player nameJenksAverage rating
2.90
Livingston
Avg
- Squad number19Player nameNoubleAverage rating
6.52
- Squad number22Player nameShinnieAverage rating
6.28
- Squad number8Player namePittmanAverage rating
6.12
- Squad number2Player nameDevlinAverage rating
5.95
- Squad number32Player nameStryjekAverage rating
5.94
- Squad number18Player nameHoltAverage rating
5.92
- Squad number6Player nameObileyeAverage rating
5.91
- Squad number16Player nameLewisAverage rating
5.73
- Squad number14Player nameBaileyAverage rating
5.72
- Squad number5Player nameFitzwaterAverage rating
5.59
- Squad number24Player nameKellyAverage rating
5.59
- Squad number3Player nameLongridgeAverage rating
4.74
- Squad number11Player nameCristian MontañoAverage rating
4.00
- Squad number21Player nameMcMillanAverage rating
3.90
- Squad number12Player nameSotoAverage rating
3.36
Line-ups
Aberdeen
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Lewis
- 16OjoBooked at 35mins
- 5GallagherSubstituted forRamírezat 70'minutes
- 27Bates
- 3MacKenzieSubstituted forJenksat 80'minutes
- 19Ferguson
- 29Barron
- 10BesuijenBooked at 39mins
- 2McCrorieBooked at 78mins
- 17HayesBooked at 28mins
- 7WatkinsSubstituted forRamsayat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Considine
- 9Ramírez
- 18McLennan
- 20Jenks
- 21Polvara
- 22Ramsay
- 25Woods
- 28Ruth
- 39Milne
Livingston
Formation 4-3-3
- 32StryjekBooked at 39mins
- 2Devlin
- 5Fitzwater
- 6ObileyeBooked at 89mins
- 16LewisSubstituted forLongridgeat 45'minutes
- 18Holt
- 8Pittman
- 24KellySubstituted forMcMillanat 65'minutes
- 14BaileySubstituted forSotoat 86'minutes
- 19Nouble
- 22ShinnieSubstituted forMontañoat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Longridge
- 9Anderson
- 10Sibbald
- 11Montaño
- 12Soto
- 15Boyes
- 21McMillan
- 31Konovalov
- 36Maley
- Referee:
- Grant Irvine
- Attendance:
- 12,338
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home12
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Aberdeen 1, Livingston 2.
Post update
Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Sebastian Soto (Livingston).
Post update
Calvin Ramsay (Aberdeen) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Jackson Longridge (Livingston).
Post update
Goal! Aberdeen 1, Livingston 2. Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Booking
Ayo Obileye (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Penalty Aberdeen. Lewis Ferguson draws a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Ayo Obileye (Livingston) after a foul in the penalty area.
Substitution
Substitution, Livingston. Sebastian Soto replaces Odin Bailey.
Substitution
Substitution, Aberdeen. Calvin Ramsay replaces Marley Watkins.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jackson Longridge (Livingston) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Joel Nouble.
Post update
Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Max Stryjek.
Post update
Attempt saved. Christian Ramírez (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marley Watkins.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Vicente Besuijen (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Ramírez.
Post update
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by David Bates.
Substitution
Substitution, Aberdeen. Teddy Jenks replaces Jack MacKenzie because of an injury.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Ross McCrorie (Aberdeen) for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Ross McCrorie (Aberdeen).