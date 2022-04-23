Close menu
League Two
OldhamOldham Athletic15:00SalfordSalford City
Match abandoned - Crowd

Oldham Athletic 1-2 Salford City: Latics relegated after protest interrupts match

Last updated on .From the section League Twocomments129

Oldham pitch invasion
Supporters stormed the pitch at Oldham's Boundary Park to protest against the club's owners

Oldham Athletic have been relegated from the English Football League for the first time after defeat by Salford City in a game interrupted by a supporters' on-pitch protest against the club's owners.

It ends 116 years of league football for the Boundary Park club, and also means they are the first former Premier League team to drop into non-league since its creation in 1992.

The Latics, who needed to avoid defeat to keep their hopes of League Two survival alive after wins for both Barrow and Stevenage, trailed 2-1 with 13 minutes to play against Salford when fans poured on to the pitch.

The players were taken off by referee Robert Madeley as supporters staged a centre-circle sit-in against owner Abdallah Lemsagam, despite appeals from boss John Sheridan to return to the stands.

Protests remained in place for some time after, but once the pitch had been cleared, the teams returned to play out the remaining time behind closed doors.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Oldham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 23Rogers
  • 7Adams
  • 2Clarke
  • 15Jameson
  • 3Hart
  • 28Missilou
  • 8WhelanSubstituted forVaughanat 74'minutes
  • 17StobbsSubstituted forHopcuttat 68'minutes
  • 10Keillor-Dunn
  • 9Hope
  • 29Luamba

Substitutes

  • 1Leutwiler
  • 19Da Silva
  • 26Hunt
  • 27Hopcutt
  • 32Sutton
  • 33Couto
  • 34Vaughan

Salford

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1King
  • 4Lowe
  • 42Vassell
  • 16TurnbullBooked at 32mins
  • 3Touray
  • 17Kelly
  • 8LundSubstituted forLoveat 49'minutes
  • 7Watson
  • 37Thomas-AsanteBooked at 78mins
  • 19Smith
  • 10HunterSubstituted forBoltonat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Love
  • 6Ndaba
  • 15Burgess
  • 24Bolton
  • 31Torrance
  • 32Shephard
  • 40Henderson
Referee:
Robert Madley
Attendance:
5,752

Match Stats

Home TeamOldhamAway TeamSalford
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home15
Away10
Shots on Target
Home6
Away5
Corners
Home8
Away2
Fouls
Home7
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match abandoned due to crowd trouble, Oldham Athletic 1, Salford City 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Oldham Athletic 1, Salford City 2.

  3. Booking

    Brandon Thomas-Asante (Salford City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Brandon Thomas-Asante (Salford City).

  5. Post update

    Jordan Clarke (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Jordan Turnbull.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Luke Bolton (Salford City).

  8. Post update

    Hallam Hope (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Oldham Athletic. Harry Vaughan replaces Callum Whelan.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Brandon Thomas-Asante (Salford City).

  11. Post update

    Kyle Jameson (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Davis Keillor-Dunn (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nicky Adams.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Theo Vassell.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Jason Lowe (Salford City).

  15. Post update

    Junior Luamba (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Hand ball by Hallam Hope (Oldham Athletic).

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jamie Hopcutt (Oldham Athletic) header from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nicky Adams with a cross.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Stephen Kelly.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Oldham Athletic. Jamie Hopcutt replaces Jack Stobbs.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Watson (Salford City).

129 comments

  • Comment posted by Latics Lee, today at 18:04

    Although it pains me to say it, the result has to stand. We can’t allow results to be dictated by pitch invasions. This action has robbed the team of any (very) slight chance of taking something from the game for a stay of execution. A very sad day.

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 18:22

      Sport Report replied:
      The fans have got Oldham relegated?

  • Comment posted by AndyB_MOT, today at 18:21

    I despise everything that Salford represent. And I have full sympathy with the Oldham supporters against their owners.

    But surely the result has to stand.

    • Reply posted by beesknees91, today at 18:24

      beesknees91 replied:
      A few seasons ago, Blackpool fans done exactly the same vs Huddersfield Town in the Championship and the EFL allowed the result to stand relegating Blackpool

  • Comment posted by Donks, today at 18:22

    The result has to stand, otherwise this could set a very dangerous precedent. Further punishment will inevitably follow as well.

    • Reply posted by non-hexadecimal, today at 18:33

      non-hexadecimal replied:
      nothing has to stand - remaining 11 minutes of game + stoppages could be played behind closed doors.

  • Comment posted by Lofty, today at 18:33

    As a lifelong Bolton supporter, having had a bad owner at our Club, I feel for all the fans in our region who have suffered from bad owners. The football authorities have let all the good people in the North down once again. When will they start to sort out the dodgy people who are allowed to become involved in our game? It is not just football, they insult all of us, and our home towns.

  • Comment posted by beesknees91, today at 18:20

    Since 1987 [Last season in top division] (Oxford United 1987), Luton Town (1992), Notts County (1992) and now Oldham Athletic (1994) to play in the NATIONAL LEAGUE........Football was played before 1992.

    • Reply posted by Lee Dorsey, today at 18:27

      Lee Dorsey replied:
      But the article clearly says “post 1992” so thanks for nothing.

  • Comment posted by Dr Foxtrot, today at 17:56

    Hope result stands.

  • Comment posted by pete, today at 17:59

    This has not solved a thing .
    Play the game out , if relegation is going to happen it will.
    Obviously if they had played better throughout the season and got the points, they would not be in this position now.
    Unfortunately they could get a points reduction before next season starts and so the struggle continues

    • Reply posted by whoami, today at 18:11

      whoami replied:
      Why should Salford be put in the position to have to play another game this season? And who is going to pay the wages and expenses for Salford to play again? Not the idiots who caused the game to be abandoned I bet.
      EFL should just void the game and give Salford a 3-0 win.
      And let the FA and the National League decided what other punish is due for next season.

  • Comment posted by MechaPangolin, today at 18:30

    Not going to pretend I'm particularly informed about Oldham's situation or the various issues and grievances levelled at the owner, but I do grow tired of the "There are other ways to show your frustration" argument that gets trotted out whenever there's a on-pitch protest. Fans in plenty of clubs can give examples why that's simply not the case - which is in itself a black mark against the EFL.

  • Comment posted by pete, today at 18:30

    Many fans are disgruntled with their clubs owners and want them to leave,but what those "fans" did will do nothing but inflict more misery on the genuine fans,the EFL have been guilty of allowing unsuitable owners to pass their "fit and proper" test and must have their own "fit and Proper" test,as they are letting the fans down as much as bad owners.

  • Comment posted by __, today at 18:16

    You gotta know when to Oldham, and know when to fold em.

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 18:26

      Sport Report replied:
      They just need to be taken over by someone from Texas now.

  • Comment posted by chris, today at 18:18

    In 1974 Newcastle invaded the pitch v Nottm Forest with Forest 3 1 up the match was replayed and we had a spate of pitch invasions if we do not give the points to Salford be ready for pitch invasions

  • Comment posted by Diggler, today at 18:38

    As an Oldhamer I'm desperately sad to see the Latics go down. Difficult to see them coming back, they've been so badly run for so long. Result should stand but can see the fans need to protest. Only need to look at the away support to see the fans deserve better

    • Reply posted by carol, today at 18:54

      carol replied:
      Well said,

  • Comment posted by Rob from Erith, today at 18:34

    Let the result stand.
    Sad for the true Oldham supporters but it’s the only way to deal with this.

  • Comment posted by Mel, today at 18:05

    Very sad to see Oldham relegated but hopefully they bounce back quickly.

    • Reply posted by Mr Standfast, today at 18:25

      Mr Standfast replied:
      There is no hope of that. The national league is a very hard league to get out of, unless you're talking relegation.

      I doubt Oldham will survive to start next year in the National League. North West counties at a guess.

  • Comment posted by brightonborn, today at 18:34

    As a Brighton fan who invaded the pitch against York all those years ago to get the game abandoned I'm behind Oldham all the way. Sack the board!!!

    • Reply posted by old63blue, today at 18:38

      old63blue replied:
      As a Carlisle fan you disgust me.

  • Comment posted by 147break, today at 18:15

    There must be a common denominator as to why both Oldham Athletic and Oldham RL were in their top divisions and just one match from their respective Wembley finals in the early1990s and yet are now both at the bottom.

    This wouldn't have happened if the council had followed the examples of Huddersfield, Wigan, Hull, etc, instead of reneging on their original promise to build a new joint stadium.

    • Reply posted by Mr Standfast, today at 18:28

      Mr Standfast replied:
      You're really blaming the council for twenty years of decline? Come on, get real.

  • Comment posted by Rob from Erith, today at 18:39

    79 minutes had been played so let the score at that time stand as being the result.
    If Oldham are given the opportunity for a replay then watch how many others stage a pitch invasion next week

  • Comment posted by TeeeDeee, today at 17:54

    They should be relegated or points deducted - same result! Disgraceful!

    • Reply posted by groucho, today at 17:58

      groucho replied:
      They will be 0.3 score line feel for fans good luck next year.

  • Comment posted by Faux Outrage Inpsector, today at 18:13

    This is clearly a case of outrage.

  • Comment posted by Kitson, today at 18:02

    Footballing history,

    Oldham are the first former Premier League team to be relegated to non-league.

    • Reply posted by 147break, today at 18:08

      147break replied:
      Yes, but people have been mentioning that for many weeks.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green432314671373483
2Exeter432214762382480
3Northampton4422101256362076
4Port Vale4421121165442175
5Bristol Rovers4421111260461474
6Mansfield432191361481372
7Sutton United4320101363491470
8Salford4419121356401669
9Tranmere4419121350401069
10Swindon4319111370521868
11Newport4418121465551066
12Crawley43179175358-560
13Leyton Orient4413161560461455
14Walsall441411194555-1053
15Hartlepool441411194361-1853
16Bradford441216164754-752
17Colchester441312194458-1451
18Rochdale441117164655-950
19Harrogate441311206172-1150
20Carlisle441311203759-2250
21Barrow431014194150-944
22Stevenage431014194062-2244
23Oldham44910254370-2737
24Scunthorpe44413272882-5425
View full League Two table

Top Stories

