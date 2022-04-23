Last updated on .From the section League Two

Supporters stormed the pitch at Oldham's Boundary Park to protest against the club's owners

Oldham Athletic have been relegated from the English Football League for the first time after defeat by Salford City in a game interrupted by a supporters' on-pitch protest against the club's owners.

It ends 116 years of league football for the Boundary Park club, and also means they are the first former Premier League team to drop into non-league since its creation in 1992.

The Latics, who needed to avoid defeat to keep their hopes of League Two survival alive after wins for both Barrow and Stevenage, trailed 2-1 with 13 minutes to play against Salford when fans poured on to the pitch.

The players were taken off by referee Robert Madeley as supporters staged a centre-circle sit-in against owner Abdallah Lemsagam, despite appeals from boss John Sheridan to return to the stands.

Protests remained in place for some time after, but once the pitch had been cleared, the teams returned to play out the remaining time behind closed doors.

