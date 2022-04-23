Close menu
League One
DoncasterDoncaster Rovers15:00BurtonBurton Albion
Venue: Eco-Power Stadium

Doncaster Rovers v Burton Albion

Match report to follow.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wigan432610776403688
2Rotherham432581065313483
3MK Dons442411971442783
4Sheff Wed432213871462579
5Plymouth4423101167422579
6Wycombe442114972502277
7Sunderland4322111072512177
8Oxford Utd442291380562475
9Portsmouth4318131261441767
10Bolton4419101568541467
11Ipswich4417151262451766
12Cambridge441512175367-1457
13Charlton44168205355-256
14Cheltenham441316156376-1355
15Accrington441510195576-2155
16Burton441411195063-1353
17Shrewsbury441214184746150
18Lincoln City441310215260-849
19Morecambe441012225785-2842
20Gillingham44816203464-3040
21Fleetwood43815205774-1739
22Wimbledon44618204570-2536
23Doncaster4497283481-4734
24Crewe4477303580-4528
