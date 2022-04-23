Match ends, Peterborough United 0, Nottingham Forest 1.
Peterborough were relegated from the Championship as Nottingham Forest kept alive their automatic promotion hopes with victory at the Weston Homes Stadium.
Posh needed a win and Reading to drop points to maintain their slim chance of escaping the drop, but Sam Surridge's goal sent them back to League One.
Brennan Johnson's fine cross to the back post picked out Surridge whose header back across goal found the far corner just before the break.
A seventh win in eight games leaves Forest fourth and cuts the gap to second-placed Bournemouth to five points with four games left after the Cherries' draw with Fulham.
Peterborough's defeat means all three relegation places have been confirmed with two games of the season left, with Barnsley having their fate sealed on Friday, and Derby dropping into League One last Saturday.
Forest, meanwhile, need just one more point to guarantee their play-off berth, but Steve Cooper's side still harbour even bigger ambitions despite Bournemouth's last-gasp penalty equaliser.
Posh went close early on when Ricky-Jade Jones made space and forced Forest goalkeeper Brice Samba into a fine one-handed save, and the home fans had further hope when relegation rivals Reading fell behind.
But it proved short-lived as Forest - who lacked spark in the first half - went ahead with only their second attempt thanks to Surridge's fifth goal of the season courtesy of more impressive play from Johnson.
The hosts stepped up their urgency in the second half, but struggled to break down the visitors' defence, Harrison Burrows going closest with a strike which forced Samba to save at his near post.
Yet it was Forest who went closest to the game's second goal late on, second-half substitute Lewis Grabban seeing a strike ruled out for offside before firing a first-time shot wide from close range.
Line-ups
Peterborough
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 13Cornell
- 12Knight
- 2Edwards
- 6Kent
- 15Poku
- 42FuchsSubstituted forRandallat 66'minutes
- 8TaylorBooked at 25mins
- 16BurrowsBooked at 19mins
- 7SzmodicsBooked at 67mins
- 9Clarke-Harris
- 17JonesSubstituted forMarriottat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Beevers
- 10Brown
- 11Grant
- 14Marriott
- 24Mumba
- 26Randall
- 28Blackmore
Nottm Forest
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 30SambaBooked at 90mins
- 4Worrall
- 3Figueiredo
- 26McKenna
- 2Spence
- 22Yates
- 37Garner
- 8ColbackBooked at 88mins
- 11ZinckernagelSubstituted forLolleyat 61'minutes
- 20Johnson
- 16SurridgeBooked at 73minsSubstituted forGrabbanat 74'minutesSubstituted forRibeiro Diasat 89'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Horvath
- 7Grabban
- 14Laryea
- 17Mighten
- 18Ribeiro Dias
- 23Lolley
- 27S Cook
- Referee:
- Michael Salisbury
- Attendance:
- 12,870
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away17
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Peterborough United 0, Nottingham Forest 1.
Post update
Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Frankie Kent (Peterborough United).
Post update
Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Jack Colback.
Booking
Brice Samba (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jack Taylor (Peterborough United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Harrison Burrows with a cross following a corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Cafú replaces Lewis Grabban because of an injury.
Post update
Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Tobias Figueiredo.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jonson Clarke-Harris (Peterborough United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Jack Colback (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Jack Colback (Nottingham Forest).
Post update
Josh Knight (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Lewis Grabban (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Joe Lolley with a cross.
Post update
Offside, Nottingham Forest. Brennan Johnson tries a through ball, but Lewis Grabban is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Djed Spence (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joe Worrall.
Post update
Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Brice Samba.
Post update
Attempt saved. Harrison Burrows (Peterborough United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Joel Randall.
Post update
Foul by Lewis Grabban (Nottingham Forest).
Post update
Josh Knight (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Peterborough battled for their lives but Forest found a way to win.
Play offs almost guaranteed but can we snatch that 2nd spot?
5 points to make up on Bournemouth with 4 games to play including a game against Bournemouth.
Good efforts in some recent games by Peterborough - just too big a mountain to climb. Good luck next season.