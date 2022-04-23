Close menu
Championship
PeterboroughPeterborough United0Nottm ForestNottingham Forest1

Peterborough United 0-1 Nottingham Forest: Sam Surridge's winner confirms relegation for Posh

Last updated on .From the section Championshipcomments16

Sam Surridge
Sam Surridge put Forest in front with his fifth goal since his January move from Stoke

Peterborough were relegated from the Championship as Nottingham Forest kept alive their automatic promotion hopes with victory at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Posh needed a win and Reading to drop points to maintain their slim chance of escaping the drop, but Sam Surridge's goal sent them back to League One.

Brennan Johnson's fine cross to the back post picked out Surridge whose header back across goal found the far corner just before the break.

A seventh win in eight games leaves Forest fourth and cuts the gap to second-placed Bournemouth to five points with four games left after the Cherries' draw with Fulham.

Peterborough's defeat means all three relegation places have been confirmed with two games of the season left, with Barnsley having their fate sealed on Friday, and Derby dropping into League One last Saturday.

Forest, meanwhile, need just one more point to guarantee their play-off berth, but Steve Cooper's side still harbour even bigger ambitions despite Bournemouth's last-gasp penalty equaliser.

Posh went close early on when Ricky-Jade Jones made space and forced Forest goalkeeper Brice Samba into a fine one-handed save, and the home fans had further hope when relegation rivals Reading fell behind.

But it proved short-lived as Forest - who lacked spark in the first half - went ahead with only their second attempt thanks to Surridge's fifth goal of the season courtesy of more impressive play from Johnson.

The hosts stepped up their urgency in the second half, but struggled to break down the visitors' defence, Harrison Burrows going closest with a strike which forced Samba to save at his near post.

Yet it was Forest who went closest to the game's second goal late on, second-half substitute Lewis Grabban seeing a strike ruled out for offside before firing a first-time shot wide from close range.

Line-ups

Peterborough

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 13Cornell
  • 12Knight
  • 2Edwards
  • 6Kent
  • 15Poku
  • 42FuchsSubstituted forRandallat 66'minutes
  • 8TaylorBooked at 25mins
  • 16BurrowsBooked at 19mins
  • 7SzmodicsBooked at 67mins
  • 9Clarke-Harris
  • 17JonesSubstituted forMarriottat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Beevers
  • 10Brown
  • 11Grant
  • 14Marriott
  • 24Mumba
  • 26Randall
  • 28Blackmore

Nottm Forest

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 30SambaBooked at 90mins
  • 4Worrall
  • 3Figueiredo
  • 26McKenna
  • 2Spence
  • 22Yates
  • 37Garner
  • 8ColbackBooked at 88mins
  • 11ZinckernagelSubstituted forLolleyat 61'minutes
  • 20Johnson
  • 16SurridgeBooked at 73minsSubstituted forGrabbanat 74'minutesSubstituted forRibeiro Diasat 89'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Horvath
  • 7Grabban
  • 14Laryea
  • 17Mighten
  • 18Ribeiro Dias
  • 23Lolley
  • 27S Cook
Referee:
Michael Salisbury
Attendance:
12,870

Match Stats

Home TeamPeterboroughAway TeamNottm Forest
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home12
Away12
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home6
Away5
Fouls
Home14
Away17

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Peterborough United 0, Nottingham Forest 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Peterborough United 0, Nottingham Forest 1.

  3. Post update

    Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Frankie Kent (Peterborough United).

  5. Post update

    Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Jack Colback.

  6. Booking

    Brice Samba (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jack Taylor (Peterborough United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Harrison Burrows with a cross following a corner.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Cafú replaces Lewis Grabban because of an injury.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Tobias Figueiredo.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jonson Clarke-Harris (Peterborough United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  11. Booking

    Jack Colback (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Jack Colback (Nottingham Forest).

  13. Post update

    Josh Knight (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lewis Grabban (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Joe Lolley with a cross.

  15. Post update

    Offside, Nottingham Forest. Brennan Johnson tries a through ball, but Lewis Grabban is caught offside.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Djed Spence (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joe Worrall.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Brice Samba.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Harrison Burrows (Peterborough United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Joel Randall.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Lewis Grabban (Nottingham Forest).

  20. Post update

    Josh Knight (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

16 comments

  • Comment posted by JackDT, today at 17:24

    Great result against a team fighting for their lives in this league. Was never going to be an easy game and we dealt with it well. Automatics are still within reach, and with the playoffs all but secure the pressure will be all on the Cherries. We have to do our bit, but anything is possible in this league!

  • Comment posted by beatles63, today at 17:21

    Four more wins including v the Cherries should be enough for automatic promotion for Forest.

  • Comment posted by SCJ, today at 17:21

    Forest should be forcibly relegated for that shirt !!

  • Comment posted by 007PUFC, today at 17:19

    Not the season we hoped for, came right too late for us; de ja vu. We go again next season, after all we've got a League to win. UTP!!! 😎

  • Comment posted by Esperanza, today at 17:18

    Tuesday is going to be a big night.... COYR!

  • Comment posted by beatles63, today at 17:16

    Watch out Cherries. Forest are right behind you !

  • Comment posted by Mark, today at 17:12

    It'll not be a penalty to Bournemouth in the 99th minute that Forest will rue, rather the three points we were robbed of on Good Friday at Luton by James Linington.

    • Reply posted by KwikGetaway, today at 17:16

      KwikGetaway replied:
      Mark claims to support Forest yet has spent the entire afternoon commenting on other message boards. Note, he makes no comment about Forests game today. Why isn't he watching Forest? The words plastic is too often bandied about these days but sometimes there is no other word for it.

  • Comment posted by jade, today at 17:12

    Well that was a really difficult game
    Peterborough battled for their lives but Forest found a way to win.
    Play offs almost guaranteed but can we snatch that 2nd spot?
    5 points to make up on Bournemouth with 4 games to play including a game against Bournemouth.

  • Comment posted by S Mc, today at 17:12

    Bournemouth equalising makes no real difference to the challenge for 2nd. Need to win all our games and watch them draw one and we’ll leapfrog them. Shouldn’t count our chickens though as Middlesbrough could still overhaul us if we lose every game very very very badly. :-)
    Good efforts in some recent games by Peterborough - just too big a mountain to climb. Good luck next season.

  • Comment posted by The_gym_instructor, today at 17:12

    Thanks The Posh, for the highs and the (too many) lows. Thanks to Darren Ferguson for getting us up in 1st place. Here's to next season.

  • Comment posted by dziekanowskisboots, today at 17:11

    Harsh on Posh. Reading were much worse. Hope you bounce back.

    • Reply posted by julian human, today at 17:18

      julian human replied:
      Not harsh, you couldn’t amass the points.

  • Comment posted by Tony, today at 17:08

    See you next season Szmodics.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham43269899386187
2Bournemouth422212866363078
3Huddersfield4421131060461476
4Nottm Forest4221101166372973
5Luton4420121262481472
6Sheff Utd4419121356441269
7Millwall441715125044666
8Middlesbrough431810155345864
9Blackburn431712145345863
10QPR44189175856263
11Coventry441712155856263
12Stoke441710175548761
13West Brom441613154745261
14Swansea431612155459-560
15Preston431416134450-658
16Blackpool431512165251157
17Bristol City441410205775-1852
18Hull44148224048-850
19Cardiff43147224865-1749
20Birmingham441113204872-2446
21Reading44138235485-3141
22Peterborough44810263884-4634
23Derby441313184352-931
24Barnsley43612253264-3230
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport