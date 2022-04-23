Last updated on .From the section Championship

Sam Surridge put Forest in front with his fifth goal since his January move from Stoke

Peterborough were relegated from the Championship as Nottingham Forest kept alive their automatic promotion hopes with victory at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Posh needed a win and Reading to drop points to maintain their slim chance of escaping the drop, but Sam Surridge's goal sent them back to League One.

Brennan Johnson's fine cross to the back post picked out Surridge whose header back across goal found the far corner just before the break.

A seventh win in eight games leaves Forest fourth and cuts the gap to second-placed Bournemouth to five points with four games left after the Cherries' draw with Fulham.

Peterborough's defeat means all three relegation places have been confirmed with two games of the season left, with Barnsley having their fate sealed on Friday, and Derby dropping into League One last Saturday.

Forest, meanwhile, need just one more point to guarantee their play-off berth, but Steve Cooper's side still harbour even bigger ambitions despite Bournemouth's last-gasp penalty equaliser.

Posh went close early on when Ricky-Jade Jones made space and forced Forest goalkeeper Brice Samba into a fine one-handed save, and the home fans had further hope when relegation rivals Reading fell behind.

But it proved short-lived as Forest - who lacked spark in the first half - went ahead with only their second attempt thanks to Surridge's fifth goal of the season courtesy of more impressive play from Johnson.

The hosts stepped up their urgency in the second half, but struggled to break down the visitors' defence, Harrison Burrows going closest with a strike which forced Samba to save at his near post.

Yet it was Forest who went closest to the game's second goal late on, second-half substitute Lewis Grabban seeing a strike ruled out for offside before firing a first-time shot wide from close range.