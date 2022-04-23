Match ends, Luton Town 1, Blackpool 1.
Luton missed the chance to strengthen their grip on fourth place in the Championship with a 1-1 draw against Blackpool.
Elijah Adebayo gave the hosts the lead inside two minutes before Gary Madine equalised from the penalty spot in the second half at Kenilworth Road.
Luton were denied a penalty when Keshi Anderson cleaned out Robert Snodgrass in the area, before Blackpool had a second shout waved away for Kal Naismith's challenge on substitute Josh Bowler.
Luton had the ball in the net in added time but Adebayo was adjudged to have fouled Richard Keogh before squaring for Admiral Muskwe to tap home.
Adebayo got the Hatters off to a flying start inside two minutes when he received the ball down the right before cutting in and sending a left-foot shot into the net via a big deflection off Blackpool defender Keogh.
The Seasiders did not shrink following that early blow and could have been level after 10 minutes when Luton's defence failed to deal with a long Callum Connolly throw into the box, but Madine sliced his effort wide.
Keeper Chris Maxwell needed strong hands to keep out a powerful Harry Cornick strike, before Cornick missed a glorious chance to double the lead, heading over from Robert Snodgrass' tantalising whipped cross into the box.
Blackpool were level 10 minutes into the second half after Dan Potts brought down CJ Hamilton for a penalty that Madine drilled into the bottom-left corner.
Muskwe was sent on for the injured Sonny Bradley and the striker was involved straight away, forcing a smart save from Maxwell.
Anderson brought down Snodgrass in the aftermath for what looked like a clear penalty but referee John Brooks waved play on.
Blackpool were then calling for a second penalty when Naismith appeared to bring down Bowler in the box but Brooks was again unmoved.
Luton thought they were in for the winner as Adebayo powered through Keogh, but the whistle blew for a foul with Keogh going down after the shoulder-to-shoulder tussle, before Muskwe finished.
Adebayo left the field injured in added time as the game finished 1-1, with Luton needing four points from their last two games to guarantee a play-off spot.
Line-ups
Luton
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 21Isted
- 15Lockyer
- 5BradleySubstituted forMuskweat 66'minutes
- 3PottsSubstituted forLansburyat 77'minutes
- 4Naismith
- 20Kioso
- 22Campbell
- 12Snodgrass
- 29Bell
- 11Adebayo
- 7CornickSubstituted forJeromeat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Hylton
- 14Mendes Gomes
- 23Lansbury
- 26Muskwe
- 28Thorpe
- 31Horlick
- 35Jerome
Blackpool
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Maxwell
- 2Connolly
- 21Ekpiteta
- 26Keogh
- 3Husband
- 22HamiltonBooked at 68mins
- 10Anderson
- 12DougallBooked at 19mins
- 27KirkSubstituted forBowlerat 69'minutes
- 28BeesleySubstituted forLaveryat 76'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 14MadineBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 9Yates
- 11Bowler
- 13Moore
- 17Virtue
- 19Lavery
- 29Garbutt
- 34Thorniley
- Referee:
- John Brooks
- Attendance:
- 9,843
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away14
