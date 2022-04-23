Close menu
Championship
LutonLuton Town1BlackpoolBlackpool1

Luton Town 1-1 Blackpool: Visitors fight back to deny play-off chasers victory

By Chris PeddyBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Championshipcomments59

Blackpool's Keshi Anderson has a shot at Kenilworth Road
Luton missed the chance to strengthen their grip on fourth place in the Championship with a 1-1 draw against Blackpool.

Elijah Adebayo gave the hosts the lead inside two minutes before Gary Madine equalised from the penalty spot in the second half at Kenilworth Road.

Luton were denied a penalty when Keshi Anderson cleaned out Robert Snodgrass in the area, before Blackpool had a second shout waved away for Kal Naismith's challenge on substitute Josh Bowler.

Luton had the ball in the net in added time but Adebayo was adjudged to have fouled Richard Keogh before squaring for Admiral Muskwe to tap home.

Adebayo got the Hatters off to a flying start inside two minutes when he received the ball down the right before cutting in and sending a left-foot shot into the net via a big deflection off Blackpool defender Keogh.

The Seasiders did not shrink following that early blow and could have been level after 10 minutes when Luton's defence failed to deal with a long Callum Connolly throw into the box, but Madine sliced his effort wide.

Keeper Chris Maxwell needed strong hands to keep out a powerful Harry Cornick strike, before Cornick missed a glorious chance to double the lead, heading over from Robert Snodgrass' tantalising whipped cross into the box.

Blackpool were level 10 minutes into the second half after Dan Potts brought down CJ Hamilton for a penalty that Madine drilled into the bottom-left corner.

Muskwe was sent on for the injured Sonny Bradley and the striker was involved straight away, forcing a smart save from Maxwell.

Anderson brought down Snodgrass in the aftermath for what looked like a clear penalty but referee John Brooks waved play on.

Blackpool were then calling for a second penalty when Naismith appeared to bring down Bowler in the box but Brooks was again unmoved.

Luton thought they were in for the winner as Adebayo powered through Keogh, but the whistle blew for a foul with Keogh going down after the shoulder-to-shoulder tussle, before Muskwe finished.

Adebayo left the field injured in added time as the game finished 1-1, with Luton needing four points from their last two games to guarantee a play-off spot.

Line-ups

Luton

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 21Isted
  • 15Lockyer
  • 5BradleySubstituted forMuskweat 66'minutes
  • 3PottsSubstituted forLansburyat 77'minutes
  • 4Naismith
  • 20Kioso
  • 22Campbell
  • 12Snodgrass
  • 29Bell
  • 11Adebayo
  • 7CornickSubstituted forJeromeat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Hylton
  • 14Mendes Gomes
  • 23Lansbury
  • 26Muskwe
  • 28Thorpe
  • 31Horlick
  • 35Jerome

Blackpool

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Maxwell
  • 2Connolly
  • 21Ekpiteta
  • 26Keogh
  • 3Husband
  • 22HamiltonBooked at 68mins
  • 10Anderson
  • 12DougallBooked at 19mins
  • 27KirkSubstituted forBowlerat 69'minutes
  • 28BeesleySubstituted forLaveryat 76'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 14MadineBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 9Yates
  • 11Bowler
  • 13Moore
  • 17Virtue
  • 19Lavery
  • 29Garbutt
  • 34Thorniley
Referee:
John Brooks
Attendance:
9,843

Match Stats

Home TeamLutonAway TeamBlackpool
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home10
Away14
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away3
Fouls
Home17
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Luton Town 1, Blackpool 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Luton Town 1, Blackpool 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Peter Kioso (Luton Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Cameron Jerome.

  4. Booking

    Shayne Lavery (Blackpool) is shown the yellow card.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Shayne Lavery (Blackpool).

  6. Post update

    Henri Lansbury (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Richard Keogh (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Elijah Adebayo (Luton Town).

  9. Post update

    Foul by CJ Hamilton (Blackpool).

  10. Post update

    Cameron Jerome (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    James Husband (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Allan Campbell (Luton Town).

  13. Booking

    Gary Madine (Blackpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Gary Madine (Blackpool).

  15. Post update

    Peter Kioso (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Offside, Luton Town. Amari'i Bell tries a through ball, but Cameron Jerome is caught offside.

  17. Post update

    Hand ball by Gary Madine (Blackpool).

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Cameron Jerome (Luton Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Robert Snodgrass with a cross.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Peter Kioso (Luton Town) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Allan Campbell.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Allan Campbell (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Peter Kioso.

Page 1 of 6
Comments

Join the conversation

60 comments

  • Comment posted by robin, today at 15:38

    Premier League? They really are having a laugh. Blackpool played much the better football, and we had nothing to play for.

    If they get into the playoffs they'll get their comeuppance by a better team.

    Nasty wingeing sarveners.

    • Reply posted by KwikGetaway, today at 15:50

      KwikGetaway replied:
      Then it is just a pity that you didn't play better football when you did have something to play for, isn't it... and you are still below Preston (Surely that would be something to play for)

  • Comment posted by Mark, today at 15:28

    Evidently Luton today didn't have James Linington and his team officiating, else they'd have had a penalty awarded for their own players handling the ball, and Blackpool's equaliser would have been disallowed for offside after Luton's defender had intentionally played it.

    • Reply posted by KwikGetaway, today at 15:32

      KwikGetaway replied:
      Still crying Mark. You need to keep those tissues handy.

  • Comment posted by CastorTroy, today at 15:24

    Watfraud

  • Comment posted by Andy, today at 15:21

    I'm a Blackpool fan and feel for Luton, ref was cack. Had a perfectly good goal chalked off and had a stonewall penalty turned down. Saying that we should have probably had another pen too. Also booked Keshi for diving when it was a foul. Good luck in the play offs if you make it.

  • Comment posted by Les Behan, today at 15:13

    Even the BBC (yes, really), even the BBC say the replay shows the Hatters were denied a blatant penalty

  • Comment posted by NotSingingAnymore, today at 15:10

    I know a lot of people will be fuming with the "officiating" but I don't think VAR is coming to the Championship any time soon.

    Best method would be to wait 10 minutes and ask the officials to review the TV pictures and then have to explain themselves to the staff and players from both sides. Hopefully it would make these jokers think twice before making indefensible decisions.

    A real sickener.

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 14:58

    Was there any point in Blackpool trying today? They can't do anything bar finish mid table

    • Reply posted by tobyormr, today at 15:00

      tobyormr replied:
      So they were meant to just roll over and give you the points!? Earn them you mug.

  • Comment posted by KevinD, today at 14:57

    the also-rans

  • Comment posted by Jack Dominiak, today at 14:53

    Probably the worst ground in the country, Clubs with facilities like Luton shouldn't be allowed anywhere near the PL, it's embarrassing 😏

    • Reply posted by dogeared, today at 15:12

      dogeared replied:
      It's authentic ;o) Besides, that new stadium is just around the corner.

  • Comment posted by RushTheFox, today at 14:46

    The Dewsbury Hall derby

  • Comment posted by Navjot Sidhu, today at 14:45

    That should be enough to guarantee the play offs with 72 points; we will beat Huddersfield in the semi final & smash 💥 Nottingham Forest 4-0 at Wembley to seal a return to the top flight since 1992. We will make history by becoming the first team to fall from the top flight to non league & rise back to the top flight of English football. C’mon you Hatters 🎩 🧢

    • Reply posted by KoKo, today at 14:48

      KoKo replied:
      Dream on

  • Comment posted by BMK, today at 14:44

    Hatters still in the driving seat for a playoff place👍🏻 Most probably be confirmed after this afternoon’s other results!!!!

  • Comment posted by It is all nonsense, today at 14:44

    Should have gone for the 8 bookings approach rather than playing fairly and only getting a point.

    • Reply posted by Dave Lister, today at 15:33

      Dave Lister replied:
      5 of which were nothing challenges and a card happy referee. Bitterness still, time to move on. Luton had as many poor decisions today as Forest did, the only difference is they just get on with it and move on.

  • Comment posted by Tee, today at 14:43

    Come on Luton! let's get another first timer in the EPL

  • Comment posted by Dom, today at 14:43

    Oh, that’s a disappointing result. :-(

  • Comment posted by NotSingingAnymore, today at 14:42

    Luton's cracks are starting to show but Blackpool were lively. Luton had enough chances to win it but we are so nervous, perhaps the players need to forget the hype (not easy I know, I'm not sleeping & I live 800 miles away). A clear dive for the penalty (all teams do it, we would have taken that) & the goal at the end is just typical of how Luton get stuffed by officials, a real 24 carat blunder.

    • Reply posted by KwikGetaway, today at 15:24

      KwikGetaway replied:
      Nothing to do with nerves... more to do with injuries.

  • Comment posted by asdfghjklzxcvbnm, today at 14:37

    Another game, another set of abysmal refereeing decisions.

    It can't continue. There needs to be a system where referees can be held accountable for repeated clear and obvious errors.

    • Reply posted by Turner Family, today at 14:41

      Turner Family replied:
      Another game another set of excuses from ltfc

      Utt

  • Comment posted by John Baker, today at 14:36

    Shows how bad Blackpool are. We were as bad as I've seen all season and they can still only sneak a point

    • Reply posted by Phil, today at 14:43

      Phil replied:
      Funny that. I thought the same about Luton. At home, but looked poor even though Blackpool didn't play well today.

  • Comment posted by dougie, today at 14:35

    You could hear the glass smash as Luton's bottle went

    • Reply posted by KwikGetaway, today at 15:29

      KwikGetaway replied:
      What bottles? Barring a miracle they will be in the play-offs. It doesn't really matter where we finish. I guess your own team have already booked their summer holidays

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham43269898376187
2Bournemouth422212865353078
3Huddersfield4421131060461476
4Nottm Forest4221101166372973
5Luton4420121262481472
6Sheff Utd4418131355441167
7Millwall441715124842666
8Middlesbrough431810155244864
9Blackburn431712145345863
10QPR44189175856263
11Coventry441712155856263
12Stoke441710175548761
13West Brom441613154745261
14Swansea431612155358-560
15Preston431416134450-658
16Blackpool431512165251157
17Bristol City441410205674-1852
18Hull44148223848-1050
19Cardiff43148214864-1650
20Birmingham441113204670-2446
21Reading44138235483-2941
22Peterborough44810263884-4634
23Derby441313184251-931
24Barnsley43612253264-3230
View full Championship table

