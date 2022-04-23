Close menu
Championship
LutonLuton Town12:30BlackpoolBlackpool
Venue: Kenilworth Road, England

Luton Town v Blackpool

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Luton

Formation 5-3-2

  • 21Isted
  • 20Kioso
  • 15Lockyer
  • 5Bradley
  • 29Bell
  • 3Potts
  • 4Naismith
  • 22Campbell
  • 12Snodgrass
  • 7Cornick
  • 11Adebayo

Substitutes

  • 9Hylton
  • 14Mendes Gomes
  • 23Lansbury
  • 26Muskwe
  • 28Thorpe
  • 31Horlick
  • 35Jerome

Blackpool

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Maxwell
  • 2Connolly
  • 21Ekpiteta
  • 26Keogh
  • 3Husband
  • 22Hamilton
  • 10Anderson
  • 12Dougall
  • 27Kirk
  • 14Madine
  • 28Beesley

Substitutes

  • 9Yates
  • 11Bowler
  • 13Moore
  • 17Virtue
  • 19Lavery
  • 29Garbutt
  • 34Thorniley
Referee:
John Brooks

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham42268898376186
2Bournemouth412211865353077
3Huddersfield4421131060461476
4Luton4320111261471471
5Nottm Forest4120101165372870
6Sheff Utd4318121355441166
7Millwall431714124842665
8Blackburn431712145345863
9Middlesbrough42189155244863
10QPR43189165855363
11Coventry431711155856262
12West Brom431612154745260
13Swansea421611155358-559
14Stoke431610175448658
15Preston431416134450-658
16Blackpool421511165150156
17Cardiff42147214864-1649
18Bristol City431310205474-2049
19Hull43138223748-1147
20Birmingham431112204670-2445
21Reading43138225482-2841
22Peterborough43810253883-4534
23Derby431313174249-731
24Barnsley43612253264-3230
View full Championship table

