Luton Town v Blackpool

LutonLuton Town12:30BlackpoolBlackpool
Line-ups
Luton
Formation 5-3-2
- 21Isted
- 20Kioso
- 15Lockyer
- 5Bradley
- 29Bell
- 3Potts
- 4Naismith
- 22Campbell
- 12Snodgrass
- 7Cornick
- 11Adebayo
Substitutes
- 9Hylton
- 14Mendes Gomes
- 23Lansbury
- 26Muskwe
- 28Thorpe
- 31Horlick
- 35Jerome
Blackpool
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Maxwell
- 2Connolly
- 21Ekpiteta
- 26Keogh
- 3Husband
- 22Hamilton
- 10Anderson
- 12Dougall
- 27Kirk
- 14Madine
- 28Beesley
Substitutes
- 9Yates
- 11Bowler
- 13Moore
- 17Virtue
- 19Lavery
- 29Garbutt
- 34Thorniley
- Referee:
- John Brooks
Match report to follow.