'The pressure is now handed over to Cliftonville' - Healy

Windsor Park stalemate throws Premiership title race wide open

Linfield boss David Healy has said the Irish Premiership title is "massively, massively in Cliftonville's hands" after his side's 1-1 draw with Glentoran on Friday night.

The Blues are two points ahead of the second-placed Reds at the top of the table, but have played a game more.

Cliftonville would go top if they beat Larne at home on Saturday, after which all teams will have three games left.

"I imagine Cliftonville will be hugely delighted with the result," he said.

"We are still in where we want but it is massively, massively now in Cliftonville's hands and it is over to them now to see how they can progress going forward.

"They have waited long enough and have been talked down by people all season."

Holders Linfield went into Friday night's Big Two encounter at Windsor Park one point ahead of the Reds, but missed the opportunity to stretch that to four after Conor McMenamin equalised Jordan Stewart's opener.

Having been used to being at the top of the table, Healy was asked how he thought Paddy McLaughlin's Cliftonville will cope knowing that the destiny of the Gibson Cup is now in their own hands at a crucial stage of the campaign.

"They have coped pretty well throughout the season," continued the former Northern Ireland striker, who explained that he will likely go for a walk along the beach while Cliftonville are in action on Saturday.

Linfield manager David Healy & Glentoran first team coach Rodney McAree

"The pressure is handed over now to Cliftonville - they go and win four games and they are the champions.

"That is not adding any more pressure on Paddy and Cliftonville, but winning titles is hard when it gets to the run-in. Sometimes you can get strange performances or at times strange decisions. There may be a little bit of an edginess."

After a run of six consecutive league wins, Linfield have now drawn two in a row since the split after playing out a scoreless draw against Cliftonville before Friday night's result against Glentoran, who remain six points off top spot.

Healy questioned whether it was an advantage going into the split as the top team, while also looking ahead to the final day of the season and predicting that Cliftonville will beat Glentoran.

"For us, when you are number one seed coming into the split, you have to go 'bang, bang' against the second and third best teams in the country. Then three days later you go against the fourth best.

"Sometimes you are almost at more of an advantage if you go in second or third because we have got to sit now and wait for Cliftonville possibly not to win for it to be back in our hands. But you can only hope for that for the next three games because you can imagine when it gets to the last game, when second plays third, there will only be one winner. "