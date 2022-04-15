Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Man Utd lost 1-0 at Everton in their last outing

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick says he has "no regrets" about taking the Old Trafford job.

The 63-year-old's admission comes despite the fact it is increasingly likely the club will miss the target of securing a place in next season's Champions League.

Rangnick has won just nine of his 22 games in charge since replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November.

"No regrets whatsoever," he said. "I would do it over and over again."

United have picked up five points from their last five Premier League matches, leaving them in seventh with seven games remaining, six points behind fourth-placed Tottenham and with a worse goal difference.

Rangnick has had to deal with a succession of issues, the latest the protests that took place outside the club's Carrington training complex on Friday and involved in excess of two dozen supporters.

"As a manager you always have to question what you could have done better but I have no regrets [about taking the job]," he said.

"We are all aware it's not an easy squad and the whole situation was not easy or I would not be sitting here and Ole would probably still be here.

"We have shown in the past couple of months we were able to raise the level but not in the same sustainable way that I would have wished. That's the reason I'm not happy at all with what we've achieved so far."

Friday's protests are set to be followed by a more concerted demonstration around Saturday's Premier League game against Norwich.

There have been calls for fans to delay their entrance until the 17th minute - a reference to 17 years of Glazer family ownership, which many blame for the club's relative lack of success in recent times.

Rangnick acknowledges their right to peacefully make their point, and accepts his players must give them something to shout about.

"Even if they do that, then after those 17 minutes hopefully they're still backing the team and getting behind us," he said.

"But how much they do that depends on what we show on the pitch so it's a game of give and take. We cannot expect them just to support us no matter what's on the pitch."