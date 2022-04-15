Fran Kirby has not played for Chelsea in over two months

Chelsea and England forward Fran Kirby has been ruled out "for the foreseeable future" as she is suffering with fatigue.

The forward, 28, has not played for club or country since February.

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes was asked for an update on Kirby before Sunday's FA Cup semi-final against Arsenal.

"[There's] no chance of her playing at the weekend. She's been taking some time in the background, been suffering with a lot of fatigue," Hayes said.

"I don't have a definitive reason why that is, we don't know but we're trying to get to the bottom of it and taking the time we can to try and find the right solutions for Fran.

"This is something that's been ongoing and unfortunately until we get to the bottom of it Fran won't be available for selection."

Kirby, who was a key player in Chelsea's treble winning season last term, previously spent more than nine months out of football after being diagnosed with a heart condition at the end of 2019.

After Hayes' update on Friday, Kirby wrote on Twitter: "I'm sad that I have to write to you all another message like this.

"With this being an on-going issue throughout my career, it was time to put my health first. Thank you to everyone who has taken the time to message, I'm doing everything to try and come back once again.

"But until then, I will be Chelsea and the Lionesses biggest fan with you all."