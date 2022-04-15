Brian McManus proved the matchwinner for Shelbourne as Derry slipped up for the first time this season

Shelbourne came from a goal down at half-time to stun league leaders Derry City with a 2-1 victory at the Brandywell.

The Candystripes dominated the first half and took the lead through James Akintunde.

Shels were much more expansive after the break and grabbed a deserved equaliser when Shane Farrell found the net.

Brian McManus struck the visitors' winner on 73 minutes.

Damien Duff's side held on for their third win of the season to stay seventh while Derry's first defeat of the campaign halved their lead at the summit to three points.

Defeat ended a 14-game unbeaten run stretching back to October for Derry and manager Ruaidhri Higgins insisted his side should have had the game out of sight at half-time.

"I'm disappointed obviously - first half we were, without doubt, the better team, second half they were the better team, simple as that," he said.

"I think first half we were very good. Second half we weren't good at all. We couldn't, we didn't get started. They picked up every second ball. They were hungrier, which was disappointing. We struggled to claw our way back into the half.

"When your dominant in the first half like we were you have to go and put teams away in this league.

"With our dominance in the game, we would have liked to have been two up at half-time but it wasn't to be and it gave them life and energy and they proved in the second half that if you don't match that you come unstuck and we were punished."

Derry momentum halted after fast start to new campaign

A rampaging start to the season saw Derry emerge unbeaten through the first series of matches.

After three straight wins on the road and six in succession which started at Tolka Park against Shelbourne last month, they were back at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium to take on the newly-promoted club.

The guests were content to sit in but on 32 minutes they found a breakthrough as Will Patching's looping pass sent Akintunde into the area and he held off the defender before sharply turning and steering the ball beyond Brendan Clarke.

Jamie McGonigle had a chance to double the hosts' lead before the half-time whistle but his effort was smothered and the lead remained a slender one.

Shelbourne's approach in the opening 45 minutes left many expecting more of the same in the second period but they came out swinging and when Daniel Carr's attempt whistled past the post, Derry were served a stark reminder.

A slow start to the second half saw Higgins introduce Daniel Lafferty and Matty Smith but it was Duff's introductions who made the difference.

Jack Moylan forced home goalkeeper Nathan Gartside into his first save of the night and just moments after having strong claims for a penalty dismissed the Shels grab a deserved equaliser through Farrell.

Five minutes later substitute McManus drilled left-footed from the edge of the box and put the visitors in front with an unerring finish.

Clarke made a tremendous double save to deny Cameron Dummigan's swerving effort before spreading himself to deny McGonigle from close range.

Aodh Dervin received a second yellow in the dying embers but the north Dubliners held on for all three points.