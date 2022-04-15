Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Kyogo Furuhashi has been in full training with the first team for two weeks

Scottish Cup: Celtic v Rangers Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Sunday, 17 April Kick-off: 14:00 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland, live text on BBC Sport website & app, highlights on BBC Scotland

Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi is "ready" to start Sunday's Scottish Cup semi-final with Rangers after Giorgos Giakoumakis was all but ruled out.

Furuhashi made his comeback from a hamstring injury as a 74th-minute substitute in Celtic's 7-0 win over St Johnstone last Saturday.

Giakoumakis went off early in the game with a minor injury in the same area.

"It will probably keep him out this weekend," Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou says.

"We are pretty confident he will be available next weekend. The prognosis wasn't anything too serious."

Japan forward Furuhashi had not played since Celtic's previous meeting with St Johnstone on Boxing Day and had looked poised to make his return against Rangers on league duty earlier this month.

However, he did not feature in Celtic's 2-1 Ibrox win, which increased their lead in the Scottish Premiership to six points over the reigning champions.

Asked if Furuhashi could last Sunday's full game if it goes to extra time, Postecoglou says: "I don't think he is ready to play 90 or 120, but he's ready to play. He was back in and got some match minutes last weekend and he has had two solid weeks of training with the group.

"We train pretty hard and he has matched those levels, so that means he is ready to play."

Scotland midfielders David Turnbull and James Forrest have also both put injury problems behind them, but Postecoglou does not view having so many fit players as a headache.

"At the moment, I have got a good and healthy list of players who are putting their hand up," he says. "I know people might think that's difficult, but if anything, it's easier because I've got options."

Furuhashi proved the difference in December's League Cup final, scoring a double against Hibernian, while Forrest netted the semi-final winner.

However, Postecoglou, who has four January signings looking to make their Hampden debuts, insists past displays at the national stadium will not sway his selection.

"For me, coming into every game, and particularly in this part of the season, what's important is that I keep a real close eye on training," he explains. "That's usually the best indicator for me about guys who are ready to play.

"I'm pretty confident that, whatever I decide at the weekend, we will have a strong enough team to do well in the game."