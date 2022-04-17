Close menu
The FA Cup - Semi-Final
ChelseaChelsea2Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace0

FA Cup semi-final: Chelsea 2-0 Crystal Palace - Blues win at Wembley

By Phil McNultyChief football writer at Wembley

Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Ruben Loftus-Cheek scores Chelsea's opener
Loftus-Cheek's opener was his first goal of the season

Chelsea set up a second Wembley meeting with Liverpool this season as they overcame Crystal Palace's stubborn resistance to reach the FA Cup final.

Liverpool won the Carabao Cup final on penalties in February but Chelsea will have the chance for revenge as second-half goals from Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount underlined their supremacy.

Unlike the first semi-final between Liverpool and Manchester City, chances were at a premium until substitute Loftus-Cheek, on for the injured Mateo Kovacic, broke the deadlock with a deflected shot after 65 minutes.

Palace had their opportunities, Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy saving well from Cheikhou Kouyate in the first half, but they could not come back after Mount slipped a low finish beyond Jack Butland with 14 minutes left.

Third time lucky for Chelsea?

Chelsea have deservedly reached their third successive FA Cup final and will now hope to reverse recent history after losing the previous two to Arsenal and Leicester City.

Manager Thomas Tuchel has a remarkable record in reaching domestic and European finals since his appointment and Chelsea will be formidable opponents for Liverpool, who are in search of a historic quadruple.

Chelsea had to work had for their triumph but they showed patience, organisation and then quality to take control after half-time.

By the end, Chelsea were in complete command and only some generosity in front of goal from substitute Romelu Lukaku, who struck the post when it seemed easier to score, and the otherwise excellent Timo Werner prevented a scoreline that would have been harsh on Palace.

Chelsea may be surrounded by turmoil off the pitch amid the sanctions against owner Roman Abramovich, but a winning mentality persists on it and the players showed admirable powers of recovery following the disappointment of their Champions League quarter-final elimination by Real Madrid.

And if the EFL Cup final between Chelsea and Liverpool earlier this season is anything to go by, the FA Cup equivalent will be a tightly-contested affair between two high-quality sides.

Palace on the right track

Palace manager Patrick Vieira and his players were understandably devastated at the final whistle but the Eagles' performance here, and over the season as a whole, gives great cause for optimism.

Vieira has squad boasting several emerging young talents playing attractive football, although they were required to show a more pragmatic side here as they contained Chelsea well until their former loanee Loftus-Cheek struck with an effort that took a slight deflection.

There was no way back for Palace after that but, backed by truly magnificent support, they give the impression of a well-run club on the right lines under an astute manager with an excellent structure around him.

Danger man Wilfried Zaha was just too isolated to make an impression but the key component missing was the guile, quality and exuberance of England midfield man Conor Gallagher, who was unable to play against his parent club.

Defeat will hurt, but Vieira and Palace can nevertheless be delighted with the progress the club is making.

Player of the match

Mount

MountMason Mount

with an average of 7.05

Chelsea

  1. Squad number19Player nameMount
    Average rating

    7.05

  2. Squad number12Player nameLoftus-Cheek
    Average rating

    6.92

  3. Squad number11Player nameWerner
    Average rating

    6.88

  4. Squad number24Player nameJames
    Average rating

    6.44

  5. Squad number2Player nameRüdiger
    Average rating

    6.29

  6. Squad number29Player nameHavertz
    Average rating

    6.26

  7. Squad number16Player nameMendy
    Average rating

    6.24

  8. Squad number28Player nameAzpilicueta
    Average rating

    6.05

  9. Squad number7Player nameKanté
    Average rating

    5.99

  10. Squad number4Player nameChristensen
    Average rating

    5.93

  11. Squad number3Player nameAlonso
    Average rating

    5.88

  12. Squad number22Player nameZiyech
    Average rating

    5.72

  13. Squad number8Player nameKovacic
    Average rating

    5.68

  14. Squad number6Player nameThiago Silva
    Average rating

    5.59

  15. Squad number5Player nameJorginho
    Average rating

    5.33

  16. Squad number9Player nameLukaku
    Average rating

    4.94

Crystal Palace

  1. Squad number6Player nameGuéhi
    Average rating

    6.75

  2. Squad number10Player nameEze
    Average rating

    6.71

  3. Squad number1Player nameButland
    Average rating

    6.53

  4. Squad number7Player nameOlise
    Average rating

    6.50

  5. Squad number8Player nameKouyaté
    Average rating

    6.32

  6. Squad number16Player nameAndersen
    Average rating

    6.29

  7. Squad number11Player nameZaha
    Average rating

    6.29

  8. Squad number3Player nameMitchell
    Average rating

    6.26

  9. Squad number2Player nameWard
    Average rating

    6.23

  10. Squad number14Player nameMateta
    Average rating

    6.20

  11. Squad number15Player nameSchlupp
    Average rating

    6.11

  12. Squad number18Player nameMcArthur
    Average rating

    6.10

  13. Squad number4Player nameMilivojevic
    Average rating

    6.09

  14. Squad number9Player nameJ Ayew
    Average rating

    5.92

  15. Squad number20Player nameBenteke
    Average rating

    5.76

Line-ups

Chelsea

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 16Mendy
  • 24James
  • 4ChristensenSubstituted forThiago Silvaat 82'minutes
  • 2Rüdiger
  • 28Azpilicueta
  • 5JorginhoSubstituted forKantéat 77'minutes
  • 8KovacicSubstituted forLoftus-Cheekat 26'minutes
  • 3Alonso
  • 19MountSubstituted forZiyechat 77'minutes
  • 29HavertzBooked at 38minsSubstituted forLukakuat 77'minutes
  • 11Werner

Substitutes

  • 1Arrizabalaga
  • 6Thiago Silva
  • 7Kanté
  • 9Lukaku
  • 10Pulisic
  • 12Loftus-Cheek
  • 17Saúl
  • 22Ziyech
  • 31Sarr

Crystal Palace

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Butland
  • 2Ward
  • 16Andersen
  • 6Guéhi
  • 3Mitchell
  • 8KouyatéSubstituted forMilivojevicat 85'minutes
  • 18McArthurSubstituted forOliseat 72'minutes
  • 15SchluppSubstituted forBentekeat 72'minutes
  • 10Eze
  • 14MatetaSubstituted forJ Ayewat 55'minutes
  • 11Zaha

Substitutes

  • 4Milivojevic
  • 5Tomkins
  • 7Olise
  • 9J Ayew
  • 13Guaita
  • 17Clyne
  • 20Benteke
  • 22Édouard
  • 34Kelly
Referee:
Anthony Taylor
Attendance:
76,238

Match Stats

Home TeamChelseaAway TeamCrystal Palace
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home12
Away6
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home16
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Chelsea 2, Crystal Palace 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Chelsea 2, Crystal Palace 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Timo Werner (Chelsea) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Romelu Lukaku.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Marc Guéhi.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hakim Ziyech.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  8. Post update

    Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea) hits the right post with a right footed shot from very close range. Assisted by Timo Werner.

  9. Post update

    Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace).

  11. Post update

    Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Michael Olise (Crystal Palace).

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Crystal Palace. Luka Milivojevic replaces Cheikhou Kouyaté.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea. Thiago Silva replaces Andreas Christensen.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tyrick Mitchell.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Timo Werner.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Jordan Ayew following a corner.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross following a corner.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Reece James.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea).

  • Comment posted by Itsonlymyopinion, today at 18:32

    Once semi-finals were at fan-centred, neutral venues filled to capacity with superb atmospheres; tickets at an absolute premium. Now an FA-endorsed inconvenience of getting to Wembley and thousands of empty seats (many overpriced), to help FA recover monies for a hugely over-budgeted stadium. Football also has a Cup final that is no longer a ‘special’ event. FA “you’re an embarrassment (Madness)”.

    • Reply posted by __, today at 18:35

      __ replied:
      Wembley semi-finals began after Hillsborough when there were no suitable safe venues. They continued when the FA had to pay off the cost of the new Wembley.

      Now the NFL and the monopoly of England games have ended, but still we get this nonsense that cheapens the final and discriminates against anyone not from North London.

      Time for a Change.

  • Comment posted by The Eagle, today at 18:27

    Nonetheless proud of the team for getting to a semi final, brilliant achievement for the club and great signs of progress

    • Reply posted by Chelsea and Goatstappen Defender, today at 18:39

      Chelsea and Goatstappen Defender replied:
      indeed. after the season we had im surprised we're still a club at all

  • Comment posted by __, today at 18:30

    Lukaku is just a fat Benteke.

    • Reply posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 18:45

      Specialist_in_tailoring replied:
      I thought that was Akinfenwa the 'Beast'?

  • Comment posted by andy, today at 18:29

    2 London teams and so many empty seats ....crazy

    • Reply posted by Raise ONE Finger, today at 18:31

      Raise ONE Finger replied:
      Still more there today, than when those 2 lickle clubs played yesterday. Think there was a queue at the airport.

  • Comment posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 18:27

    Nice win Chelsea, see you in the final. Hope it is a great game.

    • Reply posted by Chelsea and Goatstappen Defender, today at 18:29

      Chelsea and Goatstappen Defender replied:
      respect

  • Comment posted by Michael from Canada, today at 18:28

    Academy boys doing us proud. Shoutout for Werner too

    • Reply posted by Raise ONE Finger, today at 18:34

      Raise ONE Finger replied:
      Yeah that Academy produced £800m of talent to sell to buy that squad.

  • Comment posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 18:27

    A rather ho-hum game. Chelsea was slow and under par; Palace were too meek to have a go at troubling Chelsea. Nowhere near to the level and tenacity of yesterday’s game.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 18:33

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Chelsea fans can thank their lucky stars that they were playing Palace in this semi final. On this performance, Chelsea would have been blown out of the water if they had played Man City or Liverpool instead.

  • Comment posted by aj, today at 18:32

    Well done Chelsea but what a dirty t##t Rudiger is, must be the dirtiest in the league but gets away with it.

    • Reply posted by James, today at 18:33

      James replied:
      Kevin De Bruynes cheekbone likes this comment 👍

  • Comment posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 18:26

    Feels like the occasion overwhelmed CP, Chelsea were not at their best and were there for the taking, CP just too afraid to attack Chelsea and take advantage.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 18:36

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Here we go again, will Tuchel bring on Kepa again if the final looks like going to penalties again, or has he learnt his lesson?

  • Comment posted by kbcfc1965, today at 18:31

    Poor first half for Chelsea..much better second half moving the ball quicker..Timo everything Lukaku isn't..Lukaku couldn't hit a cows ass with a shovel, let that poisonous apple go.

    • Reply posted by BrutalDeluxe, today at 18:35

      BrutalDeluxe replied:
      Rotten apple?

  • Comment posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 18:26

    From the first whistle it just felt like there would only be one winner in this game and once Chelsea scored that was fully confirmed.

    • Reply posted by zaedlo, today at 18:33

      zaedlo replied:
      I watched quite a lot of it and I totally disagree.

  • Comment posted by Crazy Jamie, today at 18:31

    Not a great semi final but the right result despite Palace’s great run. Hopefully we’ll have a good, open final like the League Cup Final was.

    • Reply posted by A Matter Of National Security, today at 18:43

      A Matter Of National Security replied:
      Without all the disallowed goals by VAR, hopefully.

  • Comment posted by robin, today at 18:35

    Lukaku put in a shift after being out injured for a month with an ear ache

    • Reply posted by A Matter Of National Security, today at 18:44

      A Matter Of National Security replied:
      Hey, broken nails take time to heal.

  • Comment posted by over, today at 18:30

    Boring v Boring

    Very disappointed with Vieira's tactics. Palace only decided to try playing football when Chelsea scored. Chelsea in the 1st half were beyond dire.

    • Reply posted by Love Man City, today at 18:33

      Love Man City replied:
      You are talking as if he could bring on Salah or KDB....all he has is Benteke and Ayew....wake up match day manager.

  • Comment posted by Decelon, today at 18:31

    Shame Chelsea didn’t beat Real Madrid - we could have had the League Cup, FA Cup and Champions League finals all Liverpool v. Chelsea!

    • Reply posted by Decelon, today at 18:34

      Decelon replied:
      And Liverpool could have beaten them in all three!

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 18:28

    Havertz is a disgrace. You will never see a clearer dive and right to be booked. Ironically, he would have still had the ball if he did not dive and had kept going instead.

    On a side note, with the Ricketts family pulling out, the ‘Chelsea Cubs’ are officially dead. Oh well, still hope for the ‘Chelsea Dodgers’ or the ‘Chelsea Celtics’.

    • Reply posted by Ignore Alien Orders, today at 18:31

      Ignore Alien Orders replied:
      Yeah cos no one in your team dives...

  • Comment posted by WordtotheWise, today at 18:39

    Palace set up far too defensive and paid the price. Once Chelsea scored it was game over. Generally a poor game and one to miss. Hopefully the final will provide some entertainment.

  • Comment posted by Raging Bull, today at 18:31

    I think that as a spectacle it would have been a better final for LFC v CPFC but there you go. I love watching Palace play and wish them all the best. I hope LFC turn over the Russian led disgrace

    • Reply posted by RR, today at 18:33

      RR replied:
      Oh yes cause Liverpool are perfect are they?