Match ends, Chelsea 2, Crystal Palace 0.
Chelsea set up a second Wembley meeting with Liverpool this season as they overcame Crystal Palace's stubborn resistance to reach the FA Cup final.
Liverpool won the Carabao Cup final on penalties in February but Chelsea will have the chance for revenge as second-half goals from Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount underlined their supremacy.
Unlike the first semi-final between Liverpool and Manchester City, chances were at a premium until substitute Loftus-Cheek, on for the injured Mateo Kovacic, broke the deadlock with a deflected shot after 65 minutes.
Palace had their opportunities, Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy saving well from Cheikhou Kouyate in the first half, but they could not come back after Mount slipped a low finish beyond Jack Butland with 14 minutes left.
Third time lucky for Chelsea?
Chelsea have deservedly reached their third successive FA Cup final and will now hope to reverse recent history after losing the previous two to Arsenal and Leicester City.
Manager Thomas Tuchel has a remarkable record in reaching domestic and European finals since his appointment and Chelsea will be formidable opponents for Liverpool, who are in search of a historic quadruple.
Chelsea had to work had for their triumph but they showed patience, organisation and then quality to take control after half-time.
By the end, Chelsea were in complete command and only some generosity in front of goal from substitute Romelu Lukaku, who struck the post when it seemed easier to score, and the otherwise excellent Timo Werner prevented a scoreline that would have been harsh on Palace.
Chelsea may be surrounded by turmoil off the pitch amid the sanctions against owner Roman Abramovich, but a winning mentality persists on it and the players showed admirable powers of recovery following the disappointment of their Champions League quarter-final elimination by Real Madrid.
And if the EFL Cup final between Chelsea and Liverpool earlier this season is anything to go by, the FA Cup equivalent will be a tightly-contested affair between two high-quality sides.
Palace on the right track
Palace manager Patrick Vieira and his players were understandably devastated at the final whistle but the Eagles' performance here, and over the season as a whole, gives great cause for optimism.
Vieira has squad boasting several emerging young talents playing attractive football, although they were required to show a more pragmatic side here as they contained Chelsea well until their former loanee Loftus-Cheek struck with an effort that took a slight deflection.
There was no way back for Palace after that but, backed by truly magnificent support, they give the impression of a well-run club on the right lines under an astute manager with an excellent structure around him.
Danger man Wilfried Zaha was just too isolated to make an impression but the key component missing was the guile, quality and exuberance of England midfield man Conor Gallagher, who was unable to play against his parent club.
Defeat will hurt, but Vieira and Palace can nevertheless be delighted with the progress the club is making.
Player of the match
MountMason Mount
Chelsea
Avg
- Squad number19Player nameMountAverage rating
7.05
- Squad number12Player nameLoftus-CheekAverage rating
6.92
- Squad number11Player nameWernerAverage rating
6.88
- Squad number24Player nameJamesAverage rating
6.44
- Squad number2Player nameRüdigerAverage rating
6.29
- Squad number29Player nameHavertzAverage rating
6.26
- Squad number16Player nameMendyAverage rating
6.24
- Squad number28Player nameAzpilicuetaAverage rating
6.05
- Squad number7Player nameKantéAverage rating
5.99
- Squad number4Player nameChristensenAverage rating
5.93
- Squad number3Player nameAlonsoAverage rating
5.88
- Squad number22Player nameZiyechAverage rating
5.72
- Squad number8Player nameKovacicAverage rating
5.68
- Squad number6Player nameThiago SilvaAverage rating
5.59
- Squad number5Player nameJorginhoAverage rating
5.33
- Squad number9Player nameLukakuAverage rating
4.94
Crystal Palace
Avg
- Squad number6Player nameGuéhiAverage rating
6.75
- Squad number10Player nameEzeAverage rating
6.71
- Squad number1Player nameButlandAverage rating
6.53
- Squad number7Player nameOliseAverage rating
6.50
- Squad number8Player nameKouyatéAverage rating
6.32
- Squad number16Player nameAndersenAverage rating
6.29
- Squad number11Player nameZahaAverage rating
6.29
- Squad number3Player nameMitchellAverage rating
6.26
- Squad number2Player nameWardAverage rating
6.23
- Squad number14Player nameMatetaAverage rating
6.20
- Squad number15Player nameSchluppAverage rating
6.11
- Squad number18Player nameMcArthurAverage rating
6.10
- Squad number4Player nameMilivojevicAverage rating
6.09
- Squad number9Player nameJ AyewAverage rating
5.92
- Squad number20Player nameBentekeAverage rating
5.76
Line-ups
Chelsea
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 16Mendy
- 24James
- 4ChristensenSubstituted forThiago Silvaat 82'minutes
- 2Rüdiger
- 28Azpilicueta
- 5JorginhoSubstituted forKantéat 77'minutes
- 8KovacicSubstituted forLoftus-Cheekat 26'minutes
- 3Alonso
- 19MountSubstituted forZiyechat 77'minutes
- 29HavertzBooked at 38minsSubstituted forLukakuat 77'minutes
- 11Werner
Substitutes
- 1Arrizabalaga
- 6Thiago Silva
- 7Kanté
- 9Lukaku
- 10Pulisic
- 12Loftus-Cheek
- 17Saúl
- 22Ziyech
- 31Sarr
Crystal Palace
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Butland
- 2Ward
- 16Andersen
- 6Guéhi
- 3Mitchell
- 8KouyatéSubstituted forMilivojevicat 85'minutes
- 18McArthurSubstituted forOliseat 72'minutes
- 15SchluppSubstituted forBentekeat 72'minutes
- 10Eze
- 14MatetaSubstituted forJ Ayewat 55'minutes
- 11Zaha
Substitutes
- 4Milivojevic
- 5Tomkins
- 7Olise
- 9J Ayew
- 13Guaita
- 17Clyne
- 20Benteke
- 22Édouard
- 34Kelly
- Referee:
- Anthony Taylor
- Attendance:
- 76,238
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Chelsea 2, Crystal Palace 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Timo Werner (Chelsea) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Romelu Lukaku.
Post update
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Marc Guéhi.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hakim Ziyech.
Post update
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea) hits the right post with a right footed shot from very close range. Assisted by Timo Werner.
Post update
Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace).
Post update
Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Michael Olise (Crystal Palace).
Substitution
Substitution, Crystal Palace. Luka Milivojevic replaces Cheikhou Kouyaté.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Thiago Silva replaces Andreas Christensen.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tyrick Mitchell.
Post update
Attempt saved. Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Timo Werner.
Post update
Attempt missed. Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Jordan Ayew following a corner.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Reece James.
Post update
Foul by Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea).
Very disappointed with Vieira's tactics. Palace only decided to try playing football when Chelsea scored. Chelsea in the 1st half were beyond dire.
On a side note, with the Ricketts family pulling out, the ‘Chelsea Cubs’ are officially dead. Oh well, still hope for the ‘Chelsea Dodgers’ or the ‘Chelsea Celtics’.