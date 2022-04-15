Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Romelu Lukaku, centre, has not played for Chelsea since the 3-1 home defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League on 6 April

Romelu Lukaku could be fit for Chelsea's FA Cup semi-final against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

The Belgium striker has returned to training after having Achilles pain and is in contention for the Wembley fixture, but Callum Hudson-Odoi remains out with back trouble.

Crystal Palace are without on-loan midfielder Conor Gallagher, who is unable to face his parent club.

The Eagles are hoping Tyrick Mitchell and Michael Olise will be fit.

Defender Mitchell was substituted in the 2-1 loss at Leicester last time out because of a calf problem.

Midfielder Olise has missed his side's last two Premier League outings after he injured his foot while on international duty with France Under-21s.

Chelsea looking to bounce back

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel believes Sunday's game provides the perfect opportunity to bounce back from their Champions League exit.

The holders were beaten 5-4 on aggregate by Real Madrid, despite winning the second leg 3-2.

Chelsea were beaten 3-1 at Stamford Bridge in the first leg, which came after a 4-1 loss at home to Brentford, but then thrashed Southampton 6-0 and Tuchel is hoping for a similar reaction.

"It's straight away another knockout match," he said.

"We bounced back from the two results and performances against Brentford and Real Madrid at home.

"We won both games after that and there's a big knockout game at Wembley. In my opinion it's a good thing, a huge reward coming with it."

Vieira to draw on FA Cup experience?

Crystal Palace are looking to reach the FA Cup final for the first time since 2015-16, when they were beaten 2-1 by Manchester United.

Boss Patrick Vieira won the competition five times as a player - four times with Arsenal and once with Manchester City.

"It's been the fact that I've been in places where clubs are successful in the FA Cup. I was just part of it," said the former France midfielder.

"This is a different club, team and ambition and it is a really good moment for the club.

"The message to the players and fans is to enjoy the day. We had a really good week of preparation and we will be ready."