Jamie Paterson was Russell Martin's first signing as Swansea City head coach

Russell Martin expects Jamie Paterson to be offered a new Swansea City contract at the end of the season.

Paterson, 30, had a spell in first-team exile midway through this season because he was unhappy with his contract situation.

But Swansea head coach Martin says the forward deserves a fresh deal.

"That's already been discussed. I would hope that will get sorted fairly quickly after the end of the season," Martin said.

Paterson has been playing lately as a left-sided wing-back in Martin's formation and impressed again in Friday's 1-1 draw at home to Barnsley.

The former Bristol City player was without a club when Swansea signed him on an initial one-year deal in August 2021.

Paterson made a spectacular impact at the Welsh club, scoring eight goals by the end of November.

But he missed five games in January after the club triggered a one-year extension clause in the contract he had signed on the eve of the season, with no improvement in the terms of the deal.

Paterson came back into the first-team fold once the January transfer window closed and said he wanted to remain at Swansea for the long term.

He has scored only one goal since November but remains an influential figure in Martin's Swansea side.

"He definitely deserves something [for] the way he has been, especially the way he has come back after that break," Martin added.

"If we are going to be a proper club we need to look after people who do really well for us, hence Naughts (Kyle Naughton) staying. Hopefully Pato will be one of the next in line to make sure he commits here as well."

Martin says Swansea remain interested in keeping on-loan Fulham defender Cyrus Christie beyond this season.

They will also speak to Borussia Monchengladbach about the possibility of re-signing Hannes Wolf when his loan stint in Wales ends next month.

"Hannes is loving it here and he has done great for us in two roles," Martin said.

"It's definitely something we are going to explore and we'll ask. But there's so much involved - his parent club, the finance, how much they paid for him. We'll have to wait and see."

On Monday, 14th-placed Swansea go to a Reading side that is looking for the last few points to guarantee Championship safety, sitting one place but nine points clear of the relegation zone.