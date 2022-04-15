Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

West Ham and Manchester City met in the Women's Super League on 2 April, with the latter winning 2-0

West Ham United have no new injury concerns before their Women's FA Cup semi-final with Manchester City on Saturday, with both of this weekend's ties live on the BBC.

Maisy Barker is the only confirmed absentee as the defender continues her recovery from a long-term injury.

Manchester City boss Gareth Taylor hopes to have defenders Alex Greenwood and Alanna Kennedy available.

Saturday's game kicks off at 12:15 BST and is live on BBC One and iPlayer.

On Sunday, Arsenal take on Chelsea at 12:30 BST, with that game live on BBC Two and iPlayer.

Greenwood withdrew from the England squad with a knee problem before their World Cup qualifiers against North Macedonia and Northern Ireland last week.

Australia international Kennedy, meanwhile, broke her nose in an international friendly with New Zealand.

"[Alex is] OK, she's been able to take a few steps back, start to work around the knee and get her strength back up," Taylor said before the game at the Chigwell Construction Stadium.

"She's performed amazingly and has been a vital player for us. She's played a lot this season so we need to manage her the best way we can.

"[Alanna] is back which is great. She's been assessed by the medics and it's a typical centre-half type of injury.

"She's tough - I've not had the opportunity yet to have a conversation with her, it could be she wears some form of temporary mask which gives her the chance to play but at the moment she's OK."

West Ham have lost back-to-back games in the Women's Super League, with their latest a 2-0 loss to Saturday's opponents before the international break.

Manchester City, meanwhile, are on an eight-game winning run and are looking to continue their bid for a fourth FA Cup.