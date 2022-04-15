Last updated on .From the section Irish

The IFA ruled that Crowe hadn't served a three-man ban which he picked up while playing for the club's reserves

Glentoran's arbitration case over their expulsion from the Irish Cup will be heard on Thursday, 21 April.

The east Belfast side were thrown out after fielding Joe Crowe, who was ineligible, in the 1-0 victory quarter-final over Newry City.

Glentoran lost their initial appeal to the Irish FA and have now secured an arbitration case.

The semi-final between Ballymena United and Newry City has yet to take place.

Crusaders beat north Belfast rivals Cliftonville in the first semi-final on 1 April to book their place in the final, which is scheduled for Saturday, 7 May.

The Glens' move came after the IFA dismissed their appeal against being thrown out of the competition for playing Crowe in their quarter-final win over Newry City on 5 March.

When the Glens were dismissed from the cup, Newry were subsequently reinstated to the competition after they had made an official protest to the IFA about Crowe's eligibility following the quarter-final tie.