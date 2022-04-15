Burnley sack manager Sean Dyche with eight games left of season
Last updated on .From the section Burnley
Burnley have sacked manager Sean Dyche with eight games left of their season in the Premier League.
The Clarets, who have lost five of their last six top-flight games, are 18th and four points from safety.
There most recent outing saw them lose 2-0 to Norwich City, who are bottom of the Premier League.
Burnley chairman Alan Pace said it was "an incredibly difficult decision" to part company with Dyche, but "we feel a change is needed".
More to follow.
- Our coverage of Burnley is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
- Everything Burnley - go straight to all the best content