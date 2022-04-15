Last updated on .From the section Burnley

Burnley have sacked manager Sean Dyche with eight games left of their season in the Premier League.

The Clarets, who have lost five of their last six top-flight games, are 18th and four points from safety.

There most recent outing saw them lose 2-0 to Norwich City, who are bottom of the Premier League.

Burnley chairman Alan Pace said it was "an incredibly difficult decision" to part company with Dyche, but "we feel a change is needed".

