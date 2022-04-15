Last updated on .From the section Burnley

Dyche managed just four league wins with Burnley this season

Burnley have sacked manager Sean Dyche with eight games left of their season in the Premier League.

The Clarets, who have lost five of their last six top-flight games, are 18th and four points from safety.

Dyche was the Premier League's longest serving manager, having taken over at Turf Moor in October 2012.

Burnley chairman Alan Pace said it was "an incredibly difficult decision" to part company with the 50-year-old, but "we feel a change is needed".

Dyche's last game in charge of Burnley saw them lose 2-0 to Norwich City, who are bottom of the Premier League.

Assistant manager Ian Woan, first-team coach Steve Stone and goalkeeping coach Billy Mercer have also left the club.

"Firstly, we would like to place on record our sincere thanks to Sean and his staff for their achievements at the club over the last decade," said Pace.

"During his time at Turf Moor, Sean has been a credit both on and off the pitch, respected by players, staff, supporters, and the wider football community.

"However, results this season have been disappointing and, while this was an incredibly difficult decision, with eight crucial games of the campaign remaining, we feel a change is needed to give the squad the best possible chance of retaining its Premier League status.

"Under-23s coach Mike Jackson, assisted by academy director Paul Jenkins, Under-23s goalkeeping coach Connor King and club captain Ben Mee have been asked to take charge of the team for Sunday's game with West Ham United.

"The process of replacing Sean has begun and further announcements will be made to supporters in due course."

Dyche had signed a new four-year contract until 2025 with Burnley in September last year.

During his spell at the club he guided them to two promotions from the Championship and two top-half Premier League finishes.

He also helped Burnley achieve their first European qualification in 51 years and led them to a commendable seventh place in the Premier League in 2017-18.

However, the Clarets have won just four Premier League games this season, the worst win record in the league.

More to follow.