Kilmarnock v Arbroath

Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Stephen McGinn.
Line-ups
Kilmarnock
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Hemming
- 5Murray
- 55Taylor
- 6Stokes
- 17Lyons
- 8Alston
- 4McGinn
- 7McKenzie
- 15Murray
- 28Lafferty
- 9Shaw
Substitutes
- 2Hodson
- 11Armstrong
- 12Walker
- 14Sanders
- 16Glass
- 20Campbell
- 24McGowan
- 29Burke
- 30MacKay
Arbroath
Formation 4-1-3-2
- 1Gaston
- 12Stewart
- 4Little
- 5O'Brien
- 3Hamilton
- 18Hamilton
- 8McKenna
- 6Low
- 28Craigen
- 20Hamilton
- 15Donnelly
Substitutes
- 2Thomson
- 7Gold
- 10Swankie
- 11Linn
- 16Ford
- 17Bakare
- 19Wighton
- 21Antell
- 22Henderson
- Referee:
- John Beaton
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away3
Live Text
Zach Hemming (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jack Hamilton (Arbroath).
Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Thomas O'Brien.
Oli Shaw (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ricky Little (Arbroath).
Stephen McGinn (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michael McKenna (Arbroath).
Attempt missed. Oli Shaw (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Rory McKenzie with a headed pass.
Goal!
Goal! Kilmarnock 0, Arbroath 1. James Craigen (Arbroath) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Scott Stewart following a fast break.
Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Thomas O'Brien.
Attempt saved. Kyle Lafferty (Kilmarnock) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Fraser Murray with a cross.
Attempt blocked. James Craigen (Arbroath) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Chris Stokes.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Rory McKenzie.
Attempt blocked. Nicky Low (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Chris Hamilton.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.