Scottish Championship
KilmarnockKilmarnock0ArbroathArbroath1

Kilmarnock v Arbroath

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Line-ups

Kilmarnock

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Hemming
  • 5Murray
  • 55Taylor
  • 6Stokes
  • 17Lyons
  • 8Alston
  • 4McGinn
  • 7McKenzie
  • 15Murray
  • 28Lafferty
  • 9Shaw

Substitutes

  • 2Hodson
  • 11Armstrong
  • 12Walker
  • 14Sanders
  • 16Glass
  • 20Campbell
  • 24McGowan
  • 29Burke
  • 30MacKay

Arbroath

Formation 4-1-3-2

  • 1Gaston
  • 12Stewart
  • 4Little
  • 5O'Brien
  • 3Hamilton
  • 18Hamilton
  • 8McKenna
  • 6Low
  • 28Craigen
  • 20Hamilton
  • 15Donnelly

Substitutes

  • 2Thomson
  • 7Gold
  • 10Swankie
  • 11Linn
  • 16Ford
  • 17Bakare
  • 19Wighton
  • 21Antell
  • 22Henderson
Referee:
John Beaton

Match Stats

Home TeamKilmarnockAway TeamArbroath
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home2
Away3
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home0
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Stephen McGinn.

  2. Post update

    Zach Hemming (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Jack Hamilton (Arbroath).

  4. Post update

    Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Thomas O'Brien.

  5. Post update

    Oli Shaw (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Ricky Little (Arbroath).

  7. Post update

    Stephen McGinn (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Michael McKenna (Arbroath).

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Oli Shaw (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Rory McKenzie with a headed pass.

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Kilmarnock 0, Arbroath 1. James Craigen (Arbroath) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Scott Stewart following a fast break.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Thomas O'Brien.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kyle Lafferty (Kilmarnock) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Fraser Murray with a cross.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. James Craigen (Arbroath) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Chris Stokes.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Rory McKenzie.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Nicky Low (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Chris Hamilton.

  17. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  18. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath351714451262565
2Kilmarnock351961047262163
3Inverness CT341411948341453
4Partick Thistle341310114437749
5Raith Rovers341113104143-246
6Hamilton341012123847-942
7Morton34913123643-740
8Dunfermline34714133550-1535
9Ayr34811153550-1535
10Queen of Sth3478193352-1929
View full Scottish Championship table

