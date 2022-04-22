Newport County v Colchester United

Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Josh Pask.
Line-ups
Newport
Formation 4-1-2-1-2
- 1Day
- 2Norman
- 4Pask
- 28Demetriou
- 14LewisBooked at 45mins
- 17Bennett
- 26Waite
- 8DolanBooked at 38mins
- 18Azaz
- 19Telford
- 11Street
Substitutes
- 3Haynes
- 10Baker-Richardson
- 12Fisher
- 21Collins
- 24Cain
- 30Townsend
- 31Cooper
Colchester
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 29George
- 22Tchamadeu
- 4Chambers
- 5Smith
- 17Kenlock
- 8Skuse
- 10Judge
- 6Sarpong-WireduBooked at 45mins
- 14Chilvers
- 28Huws
- 11Sears
Substitutes
- 7Hannant
- 18Eastman
- 19Edwards
- 23Hornby
- 24Akinde
- 27Coxe
- 46Wright
- Referee:
- Tom Reeves
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away3
Live Text
Attempt blocked. Freddie Sears (Colchester United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Brendan Sarpong-Wiredu.
Alan Judge (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Matthew Dolan (Newport County).
Brendan Sarpong-Wiredu (Colchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Aaron Lewis (Newport County).
Second Half
Second Half begins Newport County 1, Colchester United 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Newport County 1, Colchester United 0.
Booking
Brendan Sarpong-Wiredu (Colchester United) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Aaron Lewis (Newport County) is shown the yellow card.
Brendan Sarpong-Wiredu (Colchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Aaron Lewis (Newport County).
Myles Kenlock (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Finn Azaz (Newport County).
Goal!
Goal! Newport County 1, Colchester United 0. Dominic Telford (Newport County) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Booking
Matthew Dolan (Newport County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Alan Judge (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Matthew Dolan (Newport County).
Foul by Cole Skuse (Colchester United).
Robert Street (Newport County) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Match report to follow.