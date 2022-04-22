Close menu
League Two
NewportNewport County1ColchesterColchester United0

Newport County v Colchester United

Line-ups

Newport

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 1Day
  • 2Norman
  • 4Pask
  • 28Demetriou
  • 14LewisBooked at 45mins
  • 17Bennett
  • 26Waite
  • 8DolanBooked at 38mins
  • 18Azaz
  • 19Telford
  • 11Street

Substitutes

  • 3Haynes
  • 10Baker-Richardson
  • 12Fisher
  • 21Collins
  • 24Cain
  • 30Townsend
  • 31Cooper

Colchester

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 29George
  • 22Tchamadeu
  • 4Chambers
  • 5Smith
  • 17Kenlock
  • 8Skuse
  • 10Judge
  • 6Sarpong-WireduBooked at 45mins
  • 14Chilvers
  • 28Huws
  • 11Sears

Substitutes

  • 7Hannant
  • 18Eastman
  • 19Edwards
  • 23Hornby
  • 24Akinde
  • 27Coxe
  • 46Wright
Referee:
Tom Reeves

Match Stats

Home TeamNewportAway TeamColchester
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home5
Away3
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home9
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Josh Pask.

  2. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Freddie Sears (Colchester United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Brendan Sarpong-Wiredu.

  3. Post update

    Alan Judge (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Matthew Dolan (Newport County).

  5. Post update

    Brendan Sarpong-Wiredu (Colchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Aaron Lewis (Newport County).

  7. Second Half

    Second Half begins Newport County 1, Colchester United 0.

  8. Half Time

    First Half ends, Newport County 1, Colchester United 0.

  9. Booking

    Brendan Sarpong-Wiredu (Colchester United) is shown the yellow card.

  10. Booking

    Aaron Lewis (Newport County) is shown the yellow card.

  11. Post update

    Brendan Sarpong-Wiredu (Colchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Aaron Lewis (Newport County).

  13. Post update

    Myles Kenlock (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Finn Azaz (Newport County).

  15. Goal!

    Goal! Newport County 1, Colchester United 0. Dominic Telford (Newport County) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

  16. Booking

    Matthew Dolan (Newport County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Post update

    Alan Judge (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Matthew Dolan (Newport County).

  19. Post update

    Foul by Cole Skuse (Colchester United).

  20. Post update

    Robert Street (Newport County) wins a free kick on the left wing.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green422313671373482
2Exeter422114760382277
3Port Vale4321121065422375
4Northampton4321101252341873
5Bristol Rovers4321101260461473
6Sutton United4220101263481570
7Newport4419121365531269
8Tranmere4319121250381269
9Mansfield422091359481169
10Salford4318121354391566
11Swindon4218111367521565
12Crawley42179165356-360
13Leyton Orient4313161458421655
14Hartlepool431411184358-1553
15Rochdale431117154653-750
16Walsall431311194355-1250
17Carlisle431311193756-1950
18Bradford431116164553-849
19Colchester441212204258-1648
20Harrogate431211205872-1447
21Barrow42914194050-1041
22Stevenage42914193862-2441
23Oldham43910244268-2637
24Scunthorpe43413262780-5325
