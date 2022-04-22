Close menu
Championship
HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town2BarnsleyBarnsley1

Huddersfield Town 2-1 Barnsley: Defeat consigns Tykes to relegation to League One

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Jordan Rhodes has scored in successive games for Huddersfield Town after also scoring in their win against Middlesbrough on Easter Monday
Barnsley were relegated to League One following defeat by promotion-chasing Huddersfield Town, who themselves sealed a Championship play-off spot.

Jordan Rhodes headed in from close range after a Huddersfield corner was deflected into his path to give the hosts an early lead.

Harry Toffolo was then found completely unmarked to tap in with a cool finish to double their advantage just before the break.

In a subdued second half, Barnsley found a late consolation through Callum Styles' impressive strike from the edge of the box but it was too late as their fate was confirmed.

The Tykes, who stay bottom, are 11 points behind 21st-placed Reading with three games left this season.

Barnsley's three-season stay in English football's second tier comes to an end, while Huddersfield move to within a point of second-placed Bournemouth. However, the Cherries have three games in hand on the Terriers and are still heavy favourites to claim the second automatic promotion place.

Huddersfield had lost just two of their past 23 Championship games while Barnsley arrived at the John Smith's Stadium having not won since 15 March and having won just eight points on their travels this term.

Barnsley needed a victory to keep up their slim hopes of Championship survival but Rhodes made that task even harder when he put the hosts ahead inside four minutes.

The former Scotland striker had to wait for confirmation that the goal would stand after a late flag went up for offside from the assistant referee.

But it was eventually given after it was judged the ball had deflected off a Barnsley defender as they tried to defend the corner, leading to Rhodes' simple header.

But it was Toffolo's goal just before half-time that epitomised Barnsley's position, as the visitors failed to pick his run into the box, leaving him to latch onto Danel Sinani's cross to fire low past Tykes keeper Jack Walton.

Styles' late strike was a bitter-sweet consolation for the visitors, who rarely threatened during an abject 90 minutes where Huddersfield controlled much of the match.

From the play-offs to the drop

Barnsley have won just once in their past 10 Championship fixtures

Relegation after a season of struggle ends an eventful three-year stay in the second tier for the club who have played more games at this level than anyone else.

They scored a last-minute winner at Brentford in the final game of the Covid-hit 2019-20 season to miraculously avoid relegation and send Charlton down instead.

Gerhard Struber, who had taken over midway through that campaign after the sacking of Daniel Stendel, left soon into 2020-21 for MLS side New York Red Bulls and was replaced by Valerien Ismael.

The former Bayern Munich man oversaw a remarkable turn around of the team's fortunes and improbably guided them to a fifth place finish.

They fell to defeat by Swansea in the play-offs and Ismael, along with influential captain Alex Mowatt, both left for West Brom.

His replacement Markus Schopp won only one of his 13 games in charge, a victory over Coventry in their first home game, and departed in November after a run of seven straight losses.

Sweden Under-21 coach Poya Asbaghi took over but failed to win any of his first 11 league matches at the helm, leaving relegation looking inevitable before finally ending his wait with a home victory against QPR.

Surprisingly, that kick-started an upturn in fortunes as they won three times in February to give fans hope of staying up, with January loan signings Domingos Quina and Amine Bassi scoring crucial goals.

They could not keep the run going though and conceded late equalisers in home games against Stoke and Fulham in the space of four days in March, at a time when victory in both would have seen them climb out of the relegation zone for the first time since 2 October.

Still, they retained some hope up until Easter Monday's limp 2-0 home defeat by fellow strugglers Peterborough in a game where they had more shots and more possession but failed to score against a team who had failed to keep a clean sheet away from home all season.

Line-ups

Huddersfield

Formation 4-4-2

  • 21Nicholls
  • 20Turton
  • 32Lees
  • 23Sarr
  • 3ToffoloSubstituted forRuffelsat 84'minutes
  • 19HolmesSubstituted forCampbellat 89'minutes
  • 37Russell
  • 6Hogg
  • 24SinaniSubstituted forHighat 45'minutes
  • 9Rhodes
  • 8O'Brien

Substitutes

  • 2Ávila
  • 7Anjorin
  • 14Ruffels
  • 15High
  • 18Blackman
  • 22Campbell
  • 48Eiting

Barnsley

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Walton
  • 7Brittain
  • 6Andersen
  • 5KitchingBooked at 52mins
  • 26Vita
  • 21PalmerBooked at 56mins
  • 33WolfeBooked at 51minsSubstituted forChristie-Daviesat 69'minutes
  • 28QuinaSubstituted forStylesat 70'minutes
  • 27Bassi
  • 14Morris
  • 9WoodrowSubstituted forLeya Isekaat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Styles
  • 11Leya Iseka
  • 13Jinadu
  • 15Moon
  • 18Christie-Davies
  • 23Hondermarck
  • 29Adeboyejo
Referee:
James Linington
Attendance:
17,258

Match Stats

Home TeamHuddersfieldAway TeamBarnsley
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home10
Away11
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home2
Away7
Fouls
Home7
Away17

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Huddersfield Town 2, Barnsley 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Huddersfield Town 2, Barnsley 1.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Huddersfield Town 2, Barnsley 1. Callum Styles (Barnsley) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Remy Vita.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Josh Ruffels (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Josh Ruffels (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lewis O'Brien.

  6. Post update

    Jordan Rhodes (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Mads Andersen (Barnsley).

  8. Post update

    Naby Sarr (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Aaron Leya Iseka (Barnsley).

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Fraizer Campbell replaces Duane Holmes.

  11. Post update

    Jonathan Russell (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Callum Styles (Barnsley).

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jordan Rhodes (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Duane Holmes.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Josh Ruffels replaces Harry Toffolo.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by Oliver Turton.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Aaron Leya Iseka (Barnsley) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Amine Bassi with a cross following a corner.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by Lewis O'Brien.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Carlton Morris (Barnsley) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Liam Kitching.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by Jonathan Russell.

  20. Post update

    Jordan Rhodes (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • Comment posted by Redrover4747 , today at 21:48

    Well Barnsley you got exactly what you deserve RELEGATION. Why buy the club when you'd no intentions of buying players to keep us up and TWO USELESS head coach's. Shocking treatment of our club. Good luck to Huddersfield.

    • Reply posted by the peoples poet, today at 22:00

      the peoples poet replied:
      When a team as bad as Huddersfield beat Barnsley its time for a restructure...

  • Comment posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 22:03

    Well done to Huddersfield for finishing in the playoff places.
    Unfortunately with Bournemouth's games in hand an automatic promotion place looks out of reach.
    A great season nevertheless.

    • Reply posted by ScottyMan64, today at 22:07

      ScottyMan64 replied:
      Cherries are known to slip on banana skins

  • Comment posted by What barn door, today at 22:15

    In the grand scheme of things, this is largely irrelevant. What most football fans dream of is making it to the PL and pushing on to win something. Given the way football has gone over the year since SKY took the rights, only a couple of clubs will ever win anything now. Most clubs can look forward to bouncing between divisions.

    • Reply posted by the peoples poet, today at 22:33

      the peoples poet replied:
      joking aside, good post.
      Sky tv has ruined our game.

  • Comment posted by Alistair, today at 21:48

    Sad day for Barnsley,hope you bounce back,utt

    • Reply posted by the peoples poet, today at 22:04

      the peoples poet replied:
      utt...erly useless boring football from Huddersfield.
      sideways and backwards.
      6 points for LEEDS so at least thats something...

  • Comment posted by Eddie the Deadie, today at 21:49

    Nice little training session for the lads in all honesty, Didn't really need to break sweat. Need to give some a rest now and bring in some of the fringe players. Feel deeply sorry for Barnsley and wish them all the best for next season.

    • Reply posted by talk8surf, today at 22:14

      talk8surf replied:
      Town fans obviously thought it was a training session as only 17,000 bothered to turn up despite you being in a playoff position. There was 21,300 at Elland Road tonight to watch LUFC under 23’s. No doubt if you make it to Wembley there will be thousands come creeping out of the woodwork wanting tickets claiming to be life long fans who have attended every home match this season. MOT

  • Comment posted by Town on tour, today at 22:19

    Not bad for a club who's main squad of 17 includes 7 free transfers, 2 loanees, 2 Academy lads and the sum total of the other 6 bought ..£2,2m... Well done the Terriers..

    • Reply posted by Stripeyterrier, today at 22:24

      Stripeyterrier replied:
      Add to that mix a chairman who went bust halfway through the season!

  • Comment posted by This is England, today at 22:18

    Feel for the Barnsley fans..The Chairman and the Board of Directors have screwed the fans over! over the lack of investment ..Hope you can somehow bounce back.

  • Comment posted by Owls49, today at 22:33

    Bad news for Yorkshire football, we need as many successful clubs, but Barnsley will fight on, and be back. Good luck to them.

  • Comment posted by Carrot Cruncher, today at 22:16

    Dickie Bird, Michael Parkinson ‘your boys took one hell of a beating’.
    I couldn’t think of anyone else?

    • Reply posted by the peoples poet, today at 22:18

      the peoples poet replied:
      Billy casper, our Judd, Kes...

  • Comment posted by itsonlyagame, today at 22:28

    Can sympathise with leanne regarding her comments towards Barnsley’s relegation.Can remember them chanting “we’re having a party at Bramall Lane “ when they relegated us into league one.
    What goes around comes around as they say.
    I’m sure they’ll come good again next season and hopefully take 6 points off our ‘noisy’ neighbours across the city if they fail to get promoted 🤞
    Utb

  • Comment posted by Navjot Sidhu, today at 22:24

    Ee by gum, 2 Yorkshire sides with very contrasting emotions tonight! Well played Huddersfield for confirming their play off place. David Wagner is sprinkling his magic dust all over the terriers. Maybe a second crack at the Prem. As for the Tykes, unfortunately league 1 beckons but you will bounce back quickly. Good luck to you both 👍👌

    • Reply posted by psycho_is_our_leader, today at 22:29

      psycho_is_our_leader replied:
      Fun fact, huddersfield's nickname also used to be "the tykes" - bet you didn't know that did you?

  • Comment posted by Leporid, today at 22:30

    Commiserations Barnsley supporters. Next season is a new opportunity, as ever.

  • Comment posted by Last Months Pies, today at 22:29

    The performance from Barnsley was disgraceful considering they had to win.
    Most of the players obviously couldn't care less.
    Felt sorry for the Barnsley fans who deserve much better than that.
    Hopefully you bounce straight back up again!

  • Comment posted by PRETTY VACANT, today at 22:28

    Feel a bit sorry for Barnsley. As a Wolves fan I have had many a trip to Oakwell going back over the last 30 odd years. What goes around comes around. You will come back. Wolves were league 1 just 9 or 10 years ago.

  • Comment posted by jazzback, today at 22:22

    A team like Barnsley are always going to struggle in the championship against teams with parachute payments from prem league. Very unfair division to be in.
    At least next year playing against teams equally.

    • Reply posted by Graeme, today at 22:26

      Graeme replied:
      Huddersfield's parachute payment was spent within 6 months coming down.

  • Comment posted by Theworldismad, today at 21:50

    Well played Town - its starting to feel like 2017 again.

    • Reply posted by the peoples poet, today at 21:57

      the peoples poet replied:
      was that when Huddersfield first got connected to running water?

  • Comment posted by psycho_is_our_leader, today at 21:55

    Poor old potless, when the camera showed him he looked like he'd lost a tenner and found a penny... didn't look that happy at Town securing a play-off spot, I guess Deano has already twisted his arm and fixed a price below what potless wanted 😂🤣😂

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 21:54

    Huddersfield will be wanting automatic promotion despite Bournemouth having three games in hand

    • Reply posted by Save Ukraine, today at 22:11

      Save Ukraine replied:
      🤷🏻‍♂️

  • Comment posted by borojimmy, today at 21:49

    When the cameras were going round the crowd all the Barnsley and Huddersfield fans look like they've all got the same DNA

    • Reply posted by Fishinabarrel, today at 21:51

      Fishinabarrel replied:
      Boro...
      You got DNA there yet?

  • Comment posted by ash , today at 22:50

    Well done Huddersfield - thankfully we won up at your place or that second spot would have been up for grabs - you made me and my son very welcome, Huddersfield people are good people. Hope you go up. AFCB supporter.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham42268898376186
2Bournemouth412211865353077
3Huddersfield4421131060461476
4Luton4320111261471471
5Nottm Forest4120101165372870
6Sheff Utd4318121355441166
7Millwall431714124842665
8Blackburn431712145345863
9Middlesbrough42189155244863
10QPR43189165855363
11Coventry431711155856262
12West Brom431612154745260
13Swansea421611155358-559
14Stoke431610175448658
15Preston431416134450-658
16Blackpool421511165150156
17Cardiff42147214864-1649
18Bristol City431310205474-2049
19Hull43138223748-1147
20Birmingham431112204670-2445
21Reading43138225482-2841
22Peterborough43810253883-4534
23Derby431313174249-731
24Barnsley43612253264-3230
View full Championship table

