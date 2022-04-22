Close menu
Championship
HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town2BarnsleyBarnsley0

Huddersfield Town v Barnsley

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Huddersfield

Formation 4-4-2

  • 21Nicholls
  • 20Turton
  • 32Lees
  • 23Sarr
  • 3Toffolo
  • 19Holmes
  • 37Russell
  • 6Hogg
  • 24SinaniSubstituted forHighat 45'minutes
  • 9Rhodes
  • 8O'Brien

Substitutes

  • 2Ávila
  • 7Anjorin
  • 14Ruffels
  • 15High
  • 18Blackman
  • 22Campbell
  • 48Eiting

Barnsley

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Walton
  • 7Brittain
  • 6Andersen
  • 5Kitching
  • 26Vita
  • 21PalmerBooked at 56mins
  • 33WolfeBooked at 51mins
  • 28Quina
  • 27Bassi
  • 14Morris
  • 9Woodrow

Substitutes

  • 4Styles
  • 11Leya Iseka
  • 13Jinadu
  • 15Moon
  • 18Christie-Davies
  • 23Hondermarck
  • 29Adeboyejo
Referee:
James Linington

Match Stats

Home TeamHuddersfieldAway TeamBarnsley
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home7
Away4
Shots on Target
Home4
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home6
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Scott High (Huddersfield Town).

  2. Post update

    Mads Andersen (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Booking

    Romal Palmer (Barnsley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Lewis O'Brien (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Romal Palmer (Barnsley).

  6. Post update

    Naby Sarr (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Callum Brittain (Barnsley).

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lewis O'Brien (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Harry Toffolo.

  9. Post update

    Offside, Barnsley. Remy Vita tries a through ball, but Amine Bassi is caught offside.

  10. Post update

    Oliver Turton (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Remy Vita (Barnsley).

  12. Booking

    Matthew Wolfe (Barnsley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    Jordan Rhodes (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Matthew Wolfe (Barnsley).

  15. Post update

    Duane Holmes (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Romal Palmer (Barnsley).

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Scott High replaces Danel Sinani.

  18. Second Half

    Second Half begins Huddersfield Town 2, Barnsley 0.

  19. Half Time

    First Half ends, Huddersfield Town 2, Barnsley 0.

  20. Goal!

    Goal! Huddersfield Town 2, Barnsley 0. Harry Toffolo (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Danel Sinani with a cross.

Page 1 of 4
Navigate to the last page

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham42268898376186
2Bournemouth412211865353077
3Huddersfield4421131060451576
4Luton4320111261471471
5Nottm Forest4120101165372870
6Sheff Utd4318121355441166
7Millwall431714124842665
8Blackburn431712145345863
9Middlesbrough42189155244863
10QPR43189165855363
11Coventry431711155856262
12West Brom431612154745260
13Swansea421611155358-559
14Stoke431610175448658
15Preston431416134450-658
16Blackpool421511165150156
17Cardiff42147214864-1649
18Bristol City431310205474-2049
19Hull43138223748-1147
20Birmingham431112204670-2445
21Reading43138225482-2841
22Peterborough43810253883-4534
23Derby431313174249-731
24Barnsley43612253164-3330
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport