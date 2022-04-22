Huddersfield Town v Barnsley

Foul by Scott High (Huddersfield Town).
Line-ups
Huddersfield
Formation 4-4-2
- 21Nicholls
- 20Turton
- 32Lees
- 23Sarr
- 3Toffolo
- 19Holmes
- 37Russell
- 6Hogg
- 24SinaniSubstituted forHighat 45'minutes
- 9Rhodes
- 8O'Brien
Substitutes
- 2Ávila
- 7Anjorin
- 14Ruffels
- 15High
- 18Blackman
- 22Campbell
- 48Eiting
Barnsley
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Walton
- 7Brittain
- 6Andersen
- 5Kitching
- 26Vita
- 21PalmerBooked at 56mins
- 33WolfeBooked at 51mins
- 28Quina
- 27Bassi
- 14Morris
- 9Woodrow
Substitutes
- 4Styles
- 11Leya Iseka
- 13Jinadu
- 15Moon
- 18Christie-Davies
- 23Hondermarck
- 29Adeboyejo
- Referee:
- James Linington
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away12
Live Text
Mads Andersen (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Romal Palmer (Barnsley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Lewis O'Brien (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Romal Palmer (Barnsley).
Naby Sarr (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Callum Brittain (Barnsley).
Post update
Attempt missed. Lewis O'Brien (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Harry Toffolo.
Offside, Barnsley. Remy Vita tries a through ball, but Amine Bassi is caught offside.
Oliver Turton (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Remy Vita (Barnsley).
Booking
Matthew Wolfe (Barnsley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jordan Rhodes (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Matthew Wolfe (Barnsley).
Duane Holmes (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Romal Palmer (Barnsley).
Substitution
Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Scott High replaces Danel Sinani.
Second Half
Second Half begins Huddersfield Town 2, Barnsley 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Huddersfield Town 2, Barnsley 0.
Goal!
Goal! Huddersfield Town 2, Barnsley 0. Harry Toffolo (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Danel Sinani with a cross.
