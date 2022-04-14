Close menu
Europa League - Quarter-Final - 2nd Leg
BarcelonaBarcelona2FrankfurtEintracht Frankfurt3

Barcelona 2-3 Eintracht Frankfurt (3-4 agg): German side reach semi-finals

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Frankfurt
Filip Kostic scored in both halves in Barcelona as Frankfurt reached the semi-finals

Eintracht Frankfurt stunned Barcelona with a dramatic victory at the Nou Camp to set up a Europa League semi-final against West Ham.

After the first leg had finished 1-1, the German side stormed into a 3-0 lead in the second and looked in control before two late goals for Barcelona.

Filip Kostic's penalty and Rafael Borre's superb strike were followed by another for Kostic after the break.

But Sergio Busquets' effort and Memphis Depay's penalty set up a tense finish.

Frankfurt defender Evan Ndicka was also sent off for a second yellow card for what looked a soft foul on Luuk de Jong for the spot-kick, with nine minutes added on following a VAR malfunction.

But Frankfurt, who sit ninth in the Bundesliga and won this competition in its previous guise in 1980, saw out a memorable victory to the delight of their almost 30,000 travelling fans.

Barcelona, on a superb run since the arrival of Xavi, did not know how to cope with the Bundesliga outfit's clinical counter-attacks and Frankfurt could have had more.

Kostic slotted the first from the spot following a foul by Eric Garcia but the goal of the game came from Borre, who thundered a strike into the roof of the net from distance.

The hosts had chances of their own and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang headed over in the first half before failing to connect with Ousmane Dembele's low cross in the second.

Busquets saw an initial effort ruled out for offside in added time before sparking a dramatic finish with a well-taken goal, but the hosts ran out of time after Depay's penalty just crept over the line.

It means Frankfurt can look forward to a semi-final against David Moyes' Hammers.

Line-ups

Barcelona

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 22MinguezaSubstituted forDestat 62'minutes
  • 4Araújo
  • 24GarcíaBooked at 3minsSubstituted forde Jongat 70'minutes
  • 18Alba
  • 16GonzálezSubstituted forde Jongat 45'minutes
  • 5Busquets
  • 30PáezBooked at 28mins
  • 7DembéléBooked at 90mins
  • 25AubameyangSubstituted forTraoréat 61'minutes
  • 19TorresSubstituted forDepayat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Dest
  • 6Puig Martí
  • 9Depay
  • 11Traoré
  • 12Braithwaite
  • 13Murara Neto
  • 15Lenglet
  • 17de Jong
  • 21de Jong
  • 28González Iglesias
  • 31Balde Martínez
  • 36Tenas

Frankfurt

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1TrappBooked at 90mins
  • 18TouréSubstituted forHasebeat 90+9'minutes
  • 13Hinteregger
  • 2NdickaBooked at 90mins
  • 36KnauffBooked at 90minsSubstituted forChandlerat 90+9'minutes
  • 6JakicBooked at 24mins
  • 17RodeSubstituted forHrusticat 80'minutesBooked at 83mins
  • 10Kostic
  • 29LindstrømSubstituted forHaugeat 80'minutes
  • 15Kamada
  • 19BorréSubstituted forAcheat 90'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Hrustic
  • 9Lammers
  • 20Hasebe
  • 21Ache
  • 22Chandler
  • 23Hauge
  • 24da Costa
  • 25Lenz
  • 27Barkok
  • 31Grahl
  • 39Mendes Paciência
  • 47Horz
Referee:
Artur Manuel Soares Dias

Match Stats

Home TeamBarcelonaAway TeamFrankfurt
Possession
Home75%
Away25%
Shots
Home10
Away15
Shots on Target
Home4
Away7
Corners
Home5
Away0
Fouls
Home7
Away18

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Barcelona 2, Eintracht Frankfurt 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Barcelona 2, Eintracht Frankfurt 3.

  3. Booking

    Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Post update

    Goal! Barcelona 2, Eintracht Frankfurt 3. Memphis Depay (Barcelona) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.

  5. Dismissal

    Second yellow card to Obite Evan Ndicka (Eintracht Frankfurt) for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Penalty Barcelona. Luuk de Jong draws a foul in the penalty area.

  7. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Obite Evan Ndicka (Eintracht Frankfurt) after a foul in the penalty area.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Eintracht Frankfurt. Timothy Chandler replaces Ansgar Knauff.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Eintracht Frankfurt. Makoto Hasebe replaces Almamy Touré.

  10. Booking

    Ansgar Knauff (Eintracht Frankfurt) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Ansgar Knauff (Eintracht Frankfurt).

  13. Booking

    Obite Evan Ndicka (Eintracht Frankfurt) is shown the yellow card.

  14. Booking

    Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.

  15. Post update

    Offside, Barcelona. Ronald Araújo tries a through ball, but Luuk de Jong is caught offside.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ronald Araújo (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordi Alba.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ronald Araújo (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé with a cross.

  18. Goal!

    Goal! Barcelona 1, Eintracht Frankfurt 3. Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Luuk de Jong (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Adama Traoré with a cross.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Eintracht Frankfurt. Ragnar Ache replaces Rafael Borré.

