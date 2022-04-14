Last updated on .From the section Walsall

Jamie Fullarton worked at Crystal Palace and Halifax prior to his move to Walsall

Walsall have parted company with technical director Jamie Fullarton after just a year in the role with the League Two club.

The ex-Notts County and FC Halifax Town manager, 47, was brought in to head the Saddlers' football department and lead the recruitment of "key personnel".

But his appointment of manager Matt Taylor as manager ended badly.

He was sacked in February, to be replaced by former Newport boss Michael Flynn.

The Saddlers sit 18th in League Two, with five games to go, now 10 points clear of safety.

"I would like to thank the chairman, the board, all the staff and players at Walsall for their support during my time at the club," said Fullarton.

"Together we have developed a framework that should give the club a platform to build this summer and beyond."

Walsall are yet to confirm whether Fullarton will be replaced in the role.