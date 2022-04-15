Last updated on .From the section Irish

Watch: Last week's top-two tussle ends in Solitude stalemate

BBC Sport NI will stream the Crusaders v Cliftonville and Linfield v Larne matches at the same time on the penultimate day of the Irish Premiership season.

With the Blues and the Reds locked in a race for the title, both matches on Saturday 23 April will kick-off at 17:30 and be streamed live on the BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

Linfield lead Cliftonville by a point at the top and, as things stand, either side could potentially be crowned league champions that evening.

David Healy's holders host third-placed Glentoran on Friday evening at Windsor Park - a match that is also being streamed by BBC Sport NI.

The Glens, currently six points behind their Big Two rivals, will face Coleraine on the afternoon of 23 April.

Linfield and Cliftonville met in a top-of-the-table clash last Saturday, with the match at Solitude ending in a scoreless draw.

The final day of the season will Linfield play Coleraine at home, with Cliftonville and Glentoran meeting at the Oval.