Last updated on .From the section League Two

Tranmere are ninth in League Two after failing to win their past four matches

Tranmere Rovers and Carlisle United have been fined for failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion.

Rovers have been fined £3,000 and the Cumbrians £1,500 after the incident in the 41st minute of their 2-2 draw at Prenton Park on 2 April.

Calum McDonald was shown a straight red for the home side and the ensuring fracas saw referee Charles Breakspear book six players.

Both clubs accepted the charge.