The Republic beat Lithuania 1-0 in their most recent outing

The Republic of Ireland's Nations League campaign will begin away to Armenia on 4 June after their Group B1 fixtures were revised.

The original dates have been altered to accommodate Scotland and Ukraine's World Cup play-off semi-final, which will now be held on 1 June.

The Republic had been set to face Ukraine in Dublin on 4 June but that fixture has been pushed back to 8 June.

They will host Scotland three days later.

Scotland and Ukraine had been due to meet at Hampden Park on 24 March in their play-off semi-final, but Ukraine asked Fifa to postpone the tie following Russia's invasion of the country.

With the winner set to meet Wales in the final four days later, the rearranged dates have had a knock-on effect on the Republic's Nations League group - which includes both play-off semi-final teams.

Stephen Kenny's side are set to meet Ukraine away on 14 June, with the venue to be decided in consultation with the Ukrainian FA having been originally slated for Lviv.

The campaign will conclude for the Republic with an away game against Scotland on 24 September, before hosting Armenia three days later.

Republic of Ireland Nations League fixtures

4 June - Armenia (a)

8 June - Ukraine (h)

11 June - Scotland (h)

14 June - Ukraine (tbc)

24 September - Scotland (a)

27 September - Armenia (h)