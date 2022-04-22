Last updated on .From the section Wales

2022 World Cup play-offs: FAW boss 'understands frustration' over fixture changes

Wales' rescheduled World Cup play-off final against Scotland or Ukraine will kick off at 17:00 BST on Sunday, 5 June.

Rob Page's side beat Austria 2-1 in their semi-final, but Scotland's game with Ukraine was postponed, and is now set to take place on Wednesday, 1 June.

The final winners will reach the 2022 World Cup, and will face England, Iran and USA in the group stage.

Wales' Group A Nations League games have been rescheduled around the final.

Their opening game, away against Poland, is now set to take place on 1 June (17:00 BST).

Wales host the Netherlands in Cardiff on Wednesday, 8 June (19:45 BST), and then welcome Belgium to the Welsh capital three days later (also 19:45 BST).

The last match of the international window is the reverse fixture against the Netherlands, which will now take place in Rotterdam on 14 June (19:45 BST).

Football Association of Wales (FAW) president Steve Williams said the governing body is sympathetic to fans who will have seen travel plans disrupted by the fixture changes brought about by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"The FAW lobbied both governing bodies to limit the disruption as much as possible for our fans, whilst recognising the unprecedented situation we find ourselves in through no fault of all parties involved," he said.

Wales' June fixtures

Wednesday, 1 June (17:00 BST): Poland v Wales (Nations League)

Sunday, 5 June (17:00 BST): Wales v Scotland or Ukraine (World Cup play-off final)

Wednesday, 8 June (19:45 BST): Wales v Netherlands (Nations League)

Saturday, 11 June (19:45 BST): Wales v Belgium (Nations League)

Tuesday, 14 June (19:45 BST): Netherlands v Wales (Nations League)