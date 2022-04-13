Last updated on .From the section Wales

Gareth Bale scored both of Wales' goals against Austria in their World Cup play-off semi-final match

Wales' World Cup play-off final against Scotland or Ukraine has been rescheduled for Sunday, 5 June.

Rob Page's side beat Austria 2-1 in their semi-final, but Scotland's game with Ukraine was postponed, and is now set to take place on Wednesday, 1 June.

The winner of the final will book their place at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar later this year, and will face England, Iran and USA in the group stage.

Wales' Group A Nations League games have been rescheduled around the final.

Their opening game, away against Poland, is now set to take place on 1 June.

Wales host the Netherlands in Cardiff on Wednesday, 8 June, and then welcome Belgium to the Welsh capital three days later.

The last match of the international window is the reverse fixture against the Netherlands, which will now take place in Rotterdam on 14 June.