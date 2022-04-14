Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Roofe, Celtic, Jota, Hearts, Hibernian, Aberdeen
Kemar Roofe said he "had to score" Rangers' aggregate winner in the Europa League victory against Braga, commenting: "It was a massive goal for me." (Sun)
Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst signalled his appreciation for his assistant and former striker Roy Makaay amid the celebrations of Roofe's winner. (Record)
Van Bronckhorst joked he will send Scott Arfield for shooting practice after the midfielder missed a huge chance to score a fourth Rangers goal against Braga. (Herald - subscription required)
Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton says Rangers reaching the Europa League semi-finals is big for Scottish football. (Sun)
Braga coach Carlos Carvalhal criticised referee Francois Letexier's decision to send off defender Vitor Tormenia in the Portuguese side's Ibrox loss. (Herald - subscription required)
Jota, on loan at Celtic from Benfica, was spotted at Liverpool's Champions League match against the Portuguese side earlier this week. (Sun)
Hearts manager Robbie Neilson, who is preparing for Saturday's Scottish Cup semi-final with Hibernian, recalls playing for the Tynecastle side in a Hampden Edinburgh derby semi-final in 2006 and how seeing the amount of supporters heading to the national stadium made him realise the size of the fixture. (Record)
Neilson is urging Hearts to seize their chance of getting a shot at next season's Europa League group stages by making the Scottish Cup final against Celtic or Rangers, who are both heading for the Champions League qualifiers. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Hibernian head coach Shaun Maloney believes his side can sour Hearts' fine season by winning Saturday's meeting in Glasgow. (Record)
Maloney vows next season will be different for Hibs after they missed out on this term's Scottish Premiership top six. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Rangers left-back Borna Barisic did not sustain an injury against Braga on Thursday and has declared himself ready to face Celtic in Sunday's Scottish Cup semi-final. (Herald - subscription required)
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin will be given a competitive budget to reshape the Pittodrie squad. (Press and Journal - subscription required)
Goodwin believes he has "a great recruitment department" at Aberdeen. (Express)
Dundee United have agreed a deal to bring goalkeeping coach Ryan Flood to Tannadice from Southampton for the rest of the season. (Courier - subscription required)