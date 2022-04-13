Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Kyle Naughton came through the youth academy at Sheffield United.

Swansea City defender Kyle Naughton has agreed a new deal to remain at the Swansea.com Stadium for another season.

The former England under-21 defender joined Swansea in 2015 for £5 million from Tottenham Hotspur.

Naughton, 33, has made 253 appearances for Swansea and has been a key player under Russell Martin, playing on 35 occasions for the Swans this term.

"He's so mature, intelligent, relaxed but focused. He's so well respected by the other players," Martin reflected.

More follows.