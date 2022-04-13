Alex Smithies joined Cardiff from Queen's Park Rangers

Cardiff City goalkeeper Alex Smithies has played his last game for the Bluebirds, boss Steve Morison has said.

The 32-year old was dropped after the 4-0 south Wales derby defeat by Swansea and is out of contract in June.

Morison says the decision has been taken as Smithies - who is from Huddersfield - wants to move his family further north next season and because Cardiff cannot afford his wage demands.

"Alex won't be with us next year," Morison confirmed.

"We thank Alex for everything he has done. It's just where we are at."

The Cardiff boss says he has explained to Smithies, who joined the Bluebirds in 2018 that he will now pick Dillon Phillips for the remainder of the season.

Smithies, who has played close to 100 games for Cardiff, was not even on the bench for their 2-1 win at Reading last weekend, with Rohan Luthra named in the first team squad for the first time.

"He [Smithies] has been excellent for us," Morison said. "But [it is] between us not being able to financially compete with where he is and what he would require and the fact he wants to get closer to home in the north of the country.

"He gave us everything he could. Once the Swansea game was out of the way, we had a conversation and I think it's right that Dillon [Phillips] plays for the rest of the season as he is someone who is here next year."

Smithies is one of 10 Cardiff City players coming out of contract this summer.

Joe Ralls, Sean Morrison, Will Vaulks, Aden Flint, Isaac Vassell, Ciaron Brown, Marlon Pack, Leandro Bacuna and Josh Murphy are also on expiring deals.

Morison, who says he has an eye on next season, also warned it will be tough for Cardiff to retain key loan players like Tommy Doyle and Cody Drameh as they have been so impressive this term.

Doyle has been tipped for another loan out of Manchester City next season after impressing since signing for Cardiff in January.

"Tommy will go out on loan again next season, he needs it," Morison said.

"If we were somewhere he'd want to come to then obviously we'd be open to that.

"But unfortunately, they've come to us, him and Cody [Drameh] for example and they've done so well that there is no doubt people will be looking at them who are at the other end of the table than us.

"I've had managers from higher up the table phoning me and asking me about both players and their character, etc.

"I would love to have them here... but I am also a realist and I know there are some clubs we can't compete with."