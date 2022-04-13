Last updated on .From the section Newport

Robbie Willmott arrived at Newport from Cambridge United in 2013

Newport County are set to be without experienced midfielder Robbie Wilmott for their League Two promotion run-in.

Wilmott, 31, suffered a knee injury in last Saturday's 1-0 win at Swindon and is poised for a six-week absence.

Newport are seventh in the table ahead of hosting Crawley on Good Friday.

"I think it is going to be six weeks, but hopefully we can shave a week off that because it's not as bad as we first thought," said manager James Rowberry.

"It's an injury he has not done before, it's in the knee and it's an MCL (medial collateral ligament) grade two.

"Knowing Robbie and the way he is, he will be back quicker than that."

Swansea City loan midfielder Oliver Cooper is approaching a return from injury and is could be ready for the home game with Colchester on Friday, 22 April.

Coventry loanee Josh Pask is in contention for the Crawley game following a hamstring strain, as Newport prepare for a five game run-in amid a congested situation at the top of the table.

But Rowberry says the squad have no fears over the final weeks of the regular season.

"I sense great belief in what we are trying to achieve. There has always been a great belief in this football club," he said.

"If you go back to the great escape (from relegation in 2017), the play off times, we have experienced it as a football club, heartache and adulation.

"I have experienced promotion at Cardiff... we have experience, we know what it's like to be in these situations."