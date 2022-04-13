Last updated on .From the section Arsenal

Enock Mwepu (right) scored Brighton's second goal in their win at the Emirates Stadium

Arsenal are investigating homophobic abuse from fans during Saturday's 2-1 Premier League defeat by Brighton.

The club said two supporters were ejected from Emirates Stadium during the game.

"We will take the strongest action possible against perpetrators who can be identified," Arsenal said in a statement.

"We'd also like to remind supporters that homophobic abuse is a hate crime and punishable by the law."

They said: "We stepped up stewarding operations in areas where abuse was reported.

"Arsenal should be a safe and welcoming environment for everyone. Any kind of discriminatory abuse is not welcome at our club."

Arsenal thanked fans who reported the incidents.

Last week Brighton banned an Arsenal fan for homophobic abuse when the two sides met at Brighton's Amex Stadium in October.