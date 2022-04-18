Last updated on .From the section Football

Jonny le Quesne got on the scoresheet as Jersey Bulls dramatically beat Horley Town 3-2

Jersey Bulls made it three consecutive victories with wins against Redhill and Horley Town over the Easter weekend.

Bulls stay fourth in the Combined Counties Premier Division South table with one game remaining.

Lorne Bickley scored the winner for Jersey as they beat Redhill 2-1.

Robert Martins-Figuera fired them ahead inside the first minute of the match and Redhill's Derick Hayford equalised before half-time, but Bickley wrapped up all three points.

Bickley then made it two goals in two matches as he got on the scoresheet in a dramatic 3-2 victory over Horley Town on Easter Monday, with the winning goal coming in the 95th minute.

Bickley drew Jersey level after Horley had taken an early 1-0 lead, and Jonny le Quesne tapped in the second just over the hour mark.

Horley equalised three minutes later but Jersey defender Sam Sutcliffe scored the winner deep in injury time from the penalty spot.

Bulls host 16th-placed Fleet Town on Saturday, 23 April in the final game of the season.