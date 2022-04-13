Last updated on .From the section Football

Guernsey FC are unbeaten in their last two matches in Isthmian League South Central

Tim Ap Sion's debut goal secured a point for Guernsey FC as they drew 3-3 with 10-man Chipstead at Footes Lane.

Keene Domaille got an 11th-minute opener but Andy Kabuikusomo levelled 10 minutes later before Will Fazakerley put the islanders ahead again.

Chipstead had Daryl Coleman sent off for a challenge on Ben Acey six minutes from half time while Dave Rihoy's own-goal made it 2-2 at the break.

Armani-Jordan Martin's free kick put Chipstead ahead before Ap Sion's goal.

Teenager Ap Sion, who was selected for the Independent Schools' Football Association's Under 16's England squad earlier this season, took just 12 minutes after coming on as a substitute to make his mark as he fired into the bottom corner in the 78th minute.

The draw sees Guernsey remain in 13th place in Isthmian League South Central while Chipstead stay 10th.