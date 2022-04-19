Truro City play-off hopes ended by back-to-back Easter defeats
Truro City's hopes of reaching the Southern League Premier South play-offs ended with back-to-back defeats over Easter.
The White Tigers went into the weekend five points off the top five.
But they lost 4-1 at Hartley Wintney on Saturday, ending a seven-match unbeaten run.
Paul Wotton's side were then beaten 4-0 at home by play-off rivals Weston-super-Mare two days later.
City sit eighth in the league, eight points behind Weston, with one match remaining at Beaconsfield Town on Saturday, 23 April.
