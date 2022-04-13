Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

What will you rank as the most memorable FA Cup semi-final of the 21st Century?

Manchester City take on Liverpool in a mouth-watering FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on Saturday, six days on from their pulsating Premier League encounter.

You can watch that match live on BBC One from 15:00 BST, while Chelsea face Crystal Palace on Sunday to determine who else will reach the final on 14 May.

So, what better time to look back on some of the classic FA Cup semi-final meetings of recent years to get us in the mood?

We've picked out some of the 21st Century's most memorable matches - and we want you to rank them.

Refresh your memory below, and then order your favourites at the end.

Watford 3-2 Wolves (2019)

Gerard Deulofeu delivered a sensational display after coming on as a 66th-minute substitute at Wembley in 2019 to inspire Watford to a dramatic 3-2 comeback victory over Wolves.

Leading 2-0, Wolves were on course for a first FA Cup final since 1960 until Deulofeu scored with 11 minutes remaining, before captain Troy Deeney put away a 94th-minute penalty to send the game to extra time.

Deulofeu the completed a memorable fightback after 104 minutes to send Watford to their first FA Cup final since 1984.

Chelsea 4-2 Tottenham (2017)

Another substitution that paid off, big time. In 2017, Eden Hazard came off the bench to help Chelsea secure a 4-2 win in a classic against Tottenham.

Tottenham had twice equalised against their London rivals - but the Belgium forward swung the tie.

With 15 minutes remaining, Hazard drove past Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris to put the Blues ahead, and Nemanja Matic sealed victory with a spectacular drive five minutes later.

Hull City 5-3 Sheffield United (2014)

Since the expansion of the Football League beyond two divisions in 1920, no third-tier club has ever reached the FA Cup final - but Sheffield United came close in 2014.

Sheffield United - then in League One - led top-flight Hull City 2-1 at half-time in their semi-final at Wembley.

But Hull scored twice in the first 10 minutes of the second half to turn the game on its head.

After Stephen Quinn made it 4-2, Jamie Murphy's late strike set up a tense finale, before David Meyler took the Tigers to the FA Cup final for the first time in their history, and a meeting with Arsenal.

Tottenham 1-5 Chelsea (2012)

Roberto di Matteo's Chelsea side recorded an emphatic win over Tottenham in 2012, but the game renewed the debate over the need for goalline technology following Juan Mata's controversial goal.

Chelsea, leading 1-0 at the time, were awarded their second despite television replays suggesting Mata's shot was blocked on the line in a goal-mouth scramble involving Ledley King and Benoit Assou-Ekotto.

There was to be no way back for Spurs, despite Gareth Bale's lifeline, as Chelsea scored three late goals to stroll into the final.

Manchester City 1-0 Manchester United (2011)

Victory over bitter rivals Manchester United earned Manchester City their first FA Cup final appearance for 30 years - and also led to memorable images of Mario Balotelli surrounded by United players at full-time.

Balotelli was involved in flare-up with Rio Ferdinand and Anderson at the final whistle after brandishing his badge in the direction of United's fans in celebration.

Yaya Toure's goal proved the difference in a 1-0 win, while Paul Scholes was also sent off on a frustrating day for Sir Alex Ferguson's side.

Stoke City 5-0 Bolton Wanderers (2011)

In the same campaign, Stoke City demolished Bolton Wanderers on their way to reaching the FA Cup final for the first time in their history.

Stoke scored three times in the first half an hour to take charge at Wembley, and Jonathan Walters scored twice after half-time to complete a famous win.

It was a tough day for Wanderers, as their hopes of reaching a first final since 1958 - in tribute to the late Nat Lofthouse - were quickly left in ruins.

Now, have your say...