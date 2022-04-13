Last updated on .From the section Burton Albion

Burton Albion held League One leaders Wigan Athletic to a draw at the Pirelli Stadium on Tuesday

Burton Albion say they are "sickened and saddened" by racist abuse aimed at one of their players on social media.

The League One side said "a string of abusive comments" appeared on the club's Instagram account under an image of the player following Tuesday's goalless draw with Wigan.

Burton said "the user in question appears to have no clear connection" to either club.

The incident has been reported to Staffordshire Police.

The Brewers, managed by former Chelsea striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, said the comments were also reported to Instagram, as well as anti-discrimination charity Kick it Out and the English Football League.

Wigan Athletic said they shared the "disappointment and anger" of Burton.

"We will assist the relevant authorities with their investigation," the Latics added.

Burton said the player targeted has "the club's wholehearted support".

"We will continue to offer that now and in the future," the Brewers said.

"Burton Albion has a zero tolerance policy for any form of discriminatory abuse, online or offline, and condemns any such abuse in all its forms.

"Discriminatory abuse, comments and attitudes have no place at our club, in football or society in general and we will not hesitate to take the strongest possible action where such abuse is found."