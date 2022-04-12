Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Kenny Shiels: Watch Northern Ireland manager's post-match comments

Northern Ireland boss Kenny Shiels has apologised for saying "women are more emotional than men" when discussing his side's 5-0 defeat by England.

Shiels' remarks drew criticism from former England players Siobhan Chamberlain and Ian Wright.

He said on Wednesday that he was "sorry for the offence" caused.

"I am an advocate for the women's game and passionate about developing opportunities for women and girls to flourish," he said. external-link

Shiels' side conceded four second-half goals in a 5-0 defeat by England that left them unable to qualify for next year's Women's World Cup.

He told a post-match news conference: "I felt [England] were struggling a wee bit at times to open us up until the psychology of going 2-0 up in the women's game.

"I'm sure you will have noticed if you go through the patterns - when a team concedes a goal, they concede a second one in a very, very short space of time.

"[It happens] right through the whole spectrum of the women's game, because girls and women are more emotional than men. So, they take a goal going in not very well."

The match was attended by a crowd of 15,348 at Windsor Park in Belfast - a record for a women's match in the country.

"I wish to apologise for my comments made in the post-match press conference last night," Shiels said.

'Last night was a special occasion for the women's game in Northern Ireland and I am proud to manage a group of players who are role models for so many girls, and boys, across the country."

Former goalkeeper Chamberlain, who played 50 times for England, said Shiels had to take responsibility for "knowing the value that words can hold".

"I think we all know that the five minutes after you concede a goal - not just in women's football, [also] in men's football - you're more likely to concede a goal," Chamberlain, speaking before Shiels' apology, told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"To just generalise that to women is a slightly bizarre comment.

"When you give post-match news conferences when you're feeling emotional after a big game, it's important to make sure that you are speaking sensibly and are aware of the message that your words can carry."

Wright tweeted that Shiels was "talking foolishness".

Yvonne Harrison, chief executive of Women in Football, said Shiels' remarks were "very unhelpful".

"Hearing a man talking about women being too emotional in this day and age, I just felt like I'd gone back 30 years, to be perfectly honest with you," Harrison told PA news agency.

"It's something women have had to face for years and years right across society, not just sport.

"But I caveat that with his team had just been beaten 5-0 by a very strong Lionesses team and that's not easy to take, and you've got all the media on you."

England went 1-0 up in the 26th minute but had to wait until the 52nd minute to add a second.

"When we went 1-0 down we tried to slow it down to give them time to get that emotional imbalance out of their heads. That's an issue we have," Shiels added.

"Not just in Northern Ireland but all of the countries in the world."