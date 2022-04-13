Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Trinity Rodman was voted 2021’s US Soccer Young Player of the Year

Trinity Rodman, the daughter of NBA legend Dennis Rodman, scored her first international goal as the USA thumped Uzbekistan 9-0 in a friendly on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old Washington Spirit forward came off the bench and swept home a low shot in the 71st minute.

It was Rodman's third international appearance after making her debut against the Czech Republic in February.

The US are now unbeaten in 67 games on home soil.

Rose Lavelle and Catarina Macario each scored twice, while Mallory Pugh, Midge Purce and Ashley Sanchez were also on the scoresheet.

Uzbekistan, ranked 48th in the world, conceded early when defender Kamila Zaripova scored an own goal in the first minute.

Rodman became the youngest player drafted in National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) history when she was signed by Washington Spirit in January 2021.

Later that year she scored on her NWSL debut to become the league's youngest ever goalscorer.