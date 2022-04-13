Match ends, USA 9, Uzbekistan Women 0.
Trinity Rodman, the daughter of NBA legend Dennis Rodman, scored her first international goal as the USA thumped Uzbekistan 9-0 in a friendly on Tuesday.
The 19-year-old Washington Spirit forward came off the bench and swept home a low shot in the 71st minute.
It was Rodman's third international appearance after making her debut against the Czech Republic in February.
The US are now unbeaten in 67 games on home soil.
Rose Lavelle and Catarina Macario each scored twice, while Mallory Pugh, Midge Purce and Ashley Sanchez were also on the scoresheet.
Uzbekistan, ranked 48th in the world, conceded early when defender Kamila Zaripova scored an own goal in the first minute.
Rodman became the youngest player drafted in National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) history when she was signed by Washington Spirit in January 2021.
Later that year she scored on her NWSL debut to become the league's youngest ever goalscorer.
Line-ups
USA
Formation 4-3-3
- 21Kingsbury
- 8Huerta
- 15CookSubstituted forDahlkemperat 60'minutes
- 12Girma
- 19FoxSubstituted forO'Haraat 60'minutes
- 16LavelleSubstituted forMewisat 45'minutes
- 17Sullivan
- 13Sanchez
- 11SmithSubstituted forWilliams-Purceat 68'minutes
- 20MacárioSubstituted forHatchat 68'minutes
- 9PughSubstituted forRodmanat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Naeher
- 2Dahlkemper
- 5O'Hara
- 7Hatch
- 14Rodman
- 22Mewis
- 23Williams-Purce
Uzbekistan Women
Formation 3-4-3
- 13UzganovaSubstituted forTilovovaat 45'minutes
- 20ZaripovaBooked at 62mins
- 21TojiddinovaSubstituted forPanjievaat 37'minutes
- 2NabievaSubstituted forIrisboevaat 37'minutes
- 3KuchkarovaSubstituted forZarbievaat 37'minutes
- 19KamoltoevaBooked at 84mins
- 6Turdalieva
- 22KhusniddinovaSubstituted forKudratovaat 45'minutes
- 15VokhidovaSubstituted forNorboevaat 79'minutes
- 23Khabibullaeva
- 10Ablyakimova
Substitutes
- 1Tilovova
- 4Zaynitdinova
- 5Panjieva
- 7Kudratova
- 8Ergasheva
- 9Irisboeva
- 11Mirzayoriva
- 12Saidova
- 14Takaboyeva
- 16Juraboeva
- 17Zarbieva
- 18Norboeva
- Referee:
- Natalie Simon
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home38
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home15
- Away0
- Corners
- Home13
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, USA 9, Uzbekistan Women 0.
Goal!
Goal! USA 9, Uzbekistan Women 0. Ashley Sanchez (USA) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner following a corner.
Post update
Corner, USA. Conceded by Tanzilya Zarbieva.
Post update
Corner, USA. Conceded by Maftuna Panjieva.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ashley Hatch (USA) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sofia Huerta with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! USA 8, Uzbekistan Women 0. Margaret Williams-Purce (USA) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner following a set piece situation.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Trinity Rodman (USA) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Booking
Nozima Kamoltoeva (Uzbekistan Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Sofia Huerta (USA) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Nozima Kamoltoeva (Uzbekistan Women).
Post update
Trinity Rodman (USA) hits the bar with a right footed shot from very close range. Assisted by Margaret Williams-Purce.
Post update
Offside, USA. Ashley Hatch tries a through ball, but Margaret Williams-Purce is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Uzbekistan Women. Aziza Norboeva replaces Madina Vokhidova.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kelley O'Hara (USA) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ashley Sanchez (USA) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Trinity Rodman.
Post update
Foul by Ashley Sanchez (USA).
Post update
Maftuna Panjieva (Uzbekistan Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Margaret Williams-Purce (USA).
Post update
Ilvina Ablyakimova (Uzbekistan Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.