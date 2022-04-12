Last updated on .From the section Rotherham

Rotherham lost three league games in a row for the first time this season

Boss Paul Warne wants Rotherham United to draw a line under their three-game League One losing run and get their Championship promotion bid on track.

The Millers led the table before their defeat by Shrewsbury last month, and followed that with a loss to Charlton.

Tuesday's 3-0 away defeat by Portsmouth keeps Rotherham three points behind MK Dons and seven short of leaders Wigan.

"That level of performance won't get us to where we need to be," Warne told BBC Radio Sheffield.

"We've still got it in our own hands. It's a difficult pill to swallow, I thought we'd put a marker down tonight and we didn't and I'm hugely disappointed with that.

"We have to attack the next five games with a bit more vigour. If it was a one off, well, we've had a bit of a slide and we have to put the flag in the ground."