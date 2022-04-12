Last updated on .From the section Wigan

Leam Richardson's Wigan side are four points clear of second-placed MK Dons

Boss Leam Richardson says Wigan are focused on their own bid of winning promotion to the Championship, and not on other clubs' fortunes elsewhere.

Tuesday's goalless draw at Burton gave the Latics a four-point lead at the top of League One, while third-placed Rotherham lost 3-0 to Portsmouth.

While that result helps Wigan, it is what they do that interests Richardson.

"You've got to tick a box and secure more points than you did last year," he told BBC Radio Manchester.

"Then secure play-offs, then secure automatic, and then try to do something else.

"From our point of view, we don't necessarily look at other results, you know, it's important we left tonight with more points than we came with and I think we worked hard enough to do that."

