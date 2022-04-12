Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Villarreal's shock Champions League quarter-final victory over Bayern Munich has cast doubt over next term's automatic group-stage spot for this season's Scottish Premiership winners. (Glasgow Times) external-link

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin is keen to bring ex-St Mirren keeper Vaclav Hladky to Pittodrie after the 31-year-old lost his place in the Ipswich Town side. (Daily Record) external-link

Aberdeen boss Goodwin has also admitted he would love the chance to work again with former St Mirren midfielder Jamie McGrath, who has struggled for action at Wigan Athletic. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Ex-Celtic midfielder Lubo Moravcik believes his old club will be guaranteed a fifth treble in six seasons if they beat Rangers in Sunday's Scottish Cup semi-final. (Daily Record) external-link

Rangers legend Brian Laudrup says Ibrox boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst still has his support - but he must win the Scottish Cup. (Daily Record) external-link

Meanwhile, fellow former Ibrox man Thomas Buffel says Rangers manager Van Bronckhorst will find out who can handle the pressure in a "make-or-break week". (Scottish Sun) external-link

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou believes his side's previous league victories over Rangers won't have any impact ahead of Sunday's clash. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Dundee United head coach Tam Courts has revealed midfielder Ian Harkes is likely to miss the rest of the season with an ankle injury, but the Tannadice boss is confident the American will extend his contract beyond the summer. (The Courier) external-link