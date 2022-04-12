Last updated on .From the section European Football

Zouma was forced off in the first half of West Ham's defeat at Brentford on Sunday

West Ham defender Kurt Zouma will miss Thursday's Europa League quarter-final second leg against Lyon because of injury.

The France centre-back was forced off during the Hammers' Premier League defeat at Brentford on Sunday after hurting his ankle.

West Ham say the 27-year-old will remain in London to undergo further tests.

The tie is in the balance after last week's 1-1 draw at the London Stadium.

West Ham boss David Moyes is already without the suspended Aaron Cresswell, who was sent off in the first half of the opening leg.