Scottish Women's Premier League: Rangers v Glasgow City Venue: Rangers Training Centre, Glasgow Date: Sunday, 8 May Kick-off: 16:00 BST Coverage: Watch live on BBC Alba and follow live text updates on the BBC Sport website & app

It's do or die for Glasgow City on Sunday as Rangers look to complete a sea change in the power balance of Scottish women's football and end the visitors' 14-year grip on the league title.

Eight points ahead with two games to go, a win or draw for Rangers and they will clinch not only their first-ever Scottish Women's Premier League title but their first women's football trophy.

A win for City, who have a game in hand, and they keep alive hopes of a historic 15th consecutive title and leave Rangers needing points away to their fierce rivals Celtic in their final game.

A huge clash. Who wins? BBC Scotland takes a look.

How Rangers changed the tune

On the final day of the 2020-21, as City breezed past Rangers to comfortably seal their 14th successive title, Malky Thomson's side were already well out of the title race. They were simply trying to catch second-place Celtic in order to secure a Champions League spot, ultimately failing to do so.

But they were well in this season's title race when by the time they met City five months later, sitting one point off the top with a game in hand. Rangers' opener from Jamaica centre-half Chantelle Swaby was cancelled out just seven minutes later by midfielder Niamh Farrelly as the sides drew 1-1.

Those, until now, are the only league points dropped by Rangers, who have been relentless in their second season as a full-time outfit.

At times, they've had to battle for the points - single goal victories over Celtic, Hibernian and Partick Thistle in the early part of the season tested their resolve. In January, they had to fight back from behind to beat Hibs, but in February, when they met City for the second time, they took control of the title race, even in adversity.

Striker Lizzie Arnot and a Farrelly own goal gave them a 2-0 lead, but they then goalkeeper Jenna Fife was sent off. However, they still prevailed, Jane Ross making it 3-0 with Claire Shine's late consolation not enough for City.

Looking forward to Sunday's showdown, City goalkeeper Lee Alexander admitted her side "didn't show up" that day and "gave them too much respect".

Nevertheless, since that game, Rangers have scored 40 goals and conceded just three times in 11 games, including a 3-0 win over Celtic.

That victory was significant not just because it was against their Old Firm rivals but because Fran Alonso's side have knocked them out of both domestic cups this season, ending any hope of a domestic treble.

One defeat crucial

The cruelty of the SWPL is that City could lose just one league game this season, yet it could be enough to cost them the league title.

It was always going to be a testing season for City. Rangers had a year to gel their squad and added to it with smart signings such as Scotland striker Jane Ross. Celtic, second last season, continued to be blessed with fine talent.

For City, they lost stalwarts Leanne Ross, who hung up her boots, and Leanne Crichton, who moved to Motherwell to become player-assistant. Manager Scott Booth departed for Birmingham City, with interim Grant Scott holding the fort until Eileen Gleeson was free to take over in November.

The Champions League campaign was disappointing and short-lived. Although they got past Malta's Birkirkara and Kazakhstan's Kazygurt, they fell short of the group stage when they lost over two legs to Switzerland's Servette.

City passed up a two-goal lead to draw with Celtic in the league, then lost to the Parkhead side in the SWPL Cup final at Firhill in December.

Yet, despite the knocks, the defeat by Rangers in February is the only time they've been on the losing side in the league all season. Whatever happens, they will be in the Champions League qualifiers at the beginning of next season.

And, after beating Partick Thistle at the weekend, they remain in the hunt for silverware with a Scottish Women's Cup final looming against Celtic on 29 May.

However, now they need to produce the performance of the season if they are to retain any hope of extending their long hold on the title.

Two top teams 'going at it'

"A big title decider, but we've been there in the past," Alexander told City on Twitter. "This year, it's out of our hands - we've dropped points too many times - but we go into this game needing to get three points and see where it takes us."

City's hopes may well rest on the performance of Priscila Chinchilla, who has become a crucial figure in her second season and who has just been named PFA Scotland's first women's player of the year.

Rangers full-back Nicola Docherty knows the threat posed by the 20-year-old Costa Rica midfielder.

"Glasgow City have been the holders for a long time and they're a great side and have really great threats, especially Priscila Chinchilla, so it's going to be a good game for women's football in Scotland," she told her club website.

"It's two of the top teams in Scotland going at it. I think it is going to be physical, technical and a really good match."

Will it see the changing of the guard, or is there life left in City's title bid? Switch on to BBC Alba on Sunday to find out.