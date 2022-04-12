Last updated on .From the section Wales

Natasha Harding: Wales forward emotional over 100th cap

Wales manager Gemma Grainger said Natasha Harding scoring on her 100th Wales appearance is a "perfect story."

Wales' bid to reach a major tournament via the play-offs remains in their own hands after their 3-0 World Cup qualifying victory in Kazakhstan.

Reading captain Harding was among the scorers as she became the eighth player to make 100 appearances for Wales.

"I couldn't be more pleased for her," Grainger said. "It wasn't surprising that she managed to score a goal."

Wales know victories in their final two qualifiers, in Greece on Friday, 2 September and at home to Slovenia on Tuesday 6 September, will be enough to guarantee a play-off spot behind Group I leaders France.

Wales' international window saw record goalscorer Helen Ward win her 100th cap in Wales' 2-1 defeat to France, with Ward and Harding becoming Wales' seventh and eighth centurions respectively.

Jess Fishlock, Loren Dykes, Sophie Ingle, Chris Gunter, Gareth Bale and Wayne Hennessey are Wales' other members of the 100-cap club.

Harding, 33, scored her 26th Wales goal on a night of high emotions for her as Wales eased to a 3-0 win in Kazakhstan.

"It was all over my face, it was the first time I couldn't finish the anthem or even start it really," Harding said.

"Playing for Wales means everything to me, it is the pinnacle of what I do and what I work for.

"To do it 100 times is an incredible achievement... I think I showed every single emotion tonight."

Watch some of the career highlights of Wales forward Natasha Harding

Grainger said she was happy to get a win that keeps Wales on course.

"Job done, let's get home, today was about producing a performance that would get us a a result and we did that," she said.

"We have put ourselves in a position where we control everything and that gives us great confidence.

"We have two more games and they are our focus. We are very excited about the games in September."