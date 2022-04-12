Close menu
Champions League - Quarter-finals - 2nd Leg
Bayern MunichBayern Munich1VillarrealVillarreal1

Bayern Munich 1-1 Villarreal (1-2 agg): Spanish side stun Bayern with late Chukwueze winner

By Alex BysouthBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Champions Leaguecomments253

Villarreal had two shots on target over both legs and scored two goals

Samuel Chukwueze scored a late winner in the tie as Villarreal stunned Bayern Munich to reach the Champions League semi-finals for the first time in 16 years.

Unai Emery masterminded a 1-0 first-leg win in Spain, but a dominant Bayern looked seemingly in control once Robert Lewandowski broke the deadlock in the 52nd minute at the Allianz Arena.

But, with just his side's second shot on target across both legs, Chukwueze levelled on the break in the 88th minute to give Villarreal the lead on aggregate - and earn them an historic victory against the six-time European champions.

They will face the winner of Liverpool versus Benfica in the last four, a contest Jurgen Klopp's side currently lead 3-1 on aggregate.

Clinical Yellow Submarine pull off masterclass

Former Arsenal boss Emery has pedigree in European football, winning the Europa League twice with Sevilla as well as with Villarreal last season.

His side had already dumped out Juventus in the Champions League this time around, but few gave the Yellow Submarine a chance against a Bayern outfit that are nine points clear in the Bundesliga and chasing a 10th successive title.

Villarreal, meanwhile, sit seventh in La Liga, but Emery has moulded them to thrive under the lights on big European nights, pulling off another defensive masterclass and ruthlessly dispatching Bayern on the break.

Julian Nagelsmann sent out an uber-attacking line-up and what followed was a bombardment of pressure from the home side, albeit without creating any clear-cut chances in the first half.

Flying wingers Leroy Sane and Kingsley Coman contributed to Bayern's 18 crosses before the break, but that approach became predictable and Jamal Musiala's tame header was straight at keeper Geronimo Rulli.

Villarreal were not happy to simply sit on their lead, however, with Gerard Moreno proving a threat for the visitors at either end of the half, while Arnaut Danjuma, matchwinner in the first leg, fired off target.

Bayern's first opportunity after the interval fell to Dayot Upamecano, who side-footed over the crossbar from Sane's cut-back, before Lewandowski took it upon himself to pull Bayern level.

The 33-year-old, booked for a foul on Raul Albiol and perhaps fortunate to avoid a second caution for catching the defender again moments later, swivelled smartly from Thomas Muller's pass and squeezed a low effort into the corner off the post.

It was his 13th Champions League goal of the season and Villarreal became the 30th team Lewandowski has scored against in the competition, with only Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Karim Benzema and Raul netting against as many.

Muller then headed over and with every missed Bayern chance - and 45 shots mustered over the two legs - Villarreal became more confident they could snatch a goal on the break.

With two minutes of normal time remaining, they did so in clinical fashion.

Dani Parejo showed composure to start a move that was worked swiftly and superbly up field for Moreno to cross for Chukwueze to finish at the back post, just three minutes after coming on as a substitute.

Line-ups

Bayern Munich

Formation 3-2-4-1

  • 1Neuer
  • 21HernándezSubstituted forDaviesat 87'minutes
  • 5Pavard
  • 2Upamecano
  • 8Goretzka
  • 6Kimmich
  • 42MusialaSubstituted forGnabryat 82'minutes
  • 25MüllerSubstituted forChoupo-Motingat 90'minutes
  • 9LewandowskiBooked at 33mins
  • 11Coman
  • 10Sané

Substitutes

  • 3Richards
  • 7Gnabry
  • 13Choupo-Moting
  • 14Wanner
  • 18Sabitzer
  • 19Davies
  • 22Roca
  • 23Nianzou
  • 26Ulreich
  • 38Vidovic
  • 40Tillman
  • 44Stanisic

Villarreal

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Rulli
  • 8FoythBooked at 59mins
  • 3Albiol
  • 4Torres
  • 12Estupiñán
  • 17Lo CelsoBooked at 90mins
  • 6Capoue
  • 5ParejoSubstituted forAurierat 90+3'minutes
  • 19CoquelinSubstituted forChukwuezeat 84'minutes
  • 7Moreno
  • 15DanjumaSubstituted forPedrazaat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Asenjo
  • 2Pérez Martínez
  • 9Alcácer
  • 10Iborra
  • 11Chukwueze
  • 14Trigueros Muñoz
  • 20Peña
  • 21Pino
  • 22Mandi
  • 23Gómez Bardonado
  • 24Pedraza
  • 25Aurier
Referee:
Slavko Vincic
Attendance:
70,000

Match Stats

Home TeamBayern MunichAway TeamVillarreal
Possession
Home68%
Away32%
Shots
Home23
Away4
Shots on Target
Home4
Away1
Corners
Home6
Away0
Fouls
Home11
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, FC Bayern München 1, Villarreal 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 1, Villarreal 1.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München).

  4. Post update

    Raúl Albiol (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Villarreal. Serge Aurier replaces Daniel Parejo.

  6. Post update

    Offside, FC Bayern München. Benjamin Pavard tries a through ball, but Eric Choupo-Moting is caught offside.

  7. Booking

    Giovani Lo Celso (Villarreal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Post update

    Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Giovani Lo Celso (Villarreal).

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Eric Choupo-Moting replaces Thomas Müller.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! FC Bayern München 1, Villarreal 1. Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Gerard Moreno following a fast break.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dayot Upamecano.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Alphonso Davies replaces Lucas Hernández.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München).

  15. Post update

    Raúl Albiol (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Villarreal. Alfonso Pedraza replaces Arnaut Danjuma.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Villarreal. Samuel Chukwueze replaces Francis Coquelin.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Arnaut Danjuma (Villarreal) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Gerard Moreno with a headed pass.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Serge Gnabry replaces Jamal Musiala.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München).

Comments

Join the conversation

253 comments

  • Comment posted by Arthur Tirana, today at 22:04

    Arsenal could do with a coach like Emery.

    • Reply posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 22:08

      Specialist_in_tailoring replied:
      And a midfielder like Coquelin

  • Comment posted by chuckles47, today at 22:13

    Emery was murdered by our press and pundits.

    It's good to see him prove them all wrong constantly since he left Arsenal.

    • Reply posted by andyw, today at 22:15

      andyw replied:
      The problem was always Arsenal, not Emery.

  • Comment posted by nelsonsclaret, today at 22:08

    Good. Boring having the same old repetitive teams in the semis. Villarreal are a respectable team with a great work ethic and seem to be on an upward trajectory since winning the europa league last season. Dangerous opponent for anyone in the semis. Good luck to them

    • Reply posted by Relax and Chill, today at 22:11

      Relax and Chill replied:
      Definitely goid team performance. Hard to believe that they were below manchester united in their group stages.

  • Comment posted by GD1892, today at 22:13

    Auf wiedersehen, Bayern 👋🤣

  • Comment posted by Dylan, today at 22:07

    The world's best striker and Co can now go back to their village league and keep scoring bucket loads of pointless goals! Thanks for coming...

    • Reply posted by Replikant, today at 22:10

      Replikant replied:
      Yeah genius, he scored 12 goals in Champions village league :D

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 22:06

    We all cheered for the yellow submarine tonight.

    • Reply posted by SteH11, today at 22:12

      SteH11 replied:
      Emery, what a manager in European competitions!

  • Comment posted by NB22, today at 22:05

    An ex Arsenal manager driven out by certain fans and the media in a disrespectful way, with a bunch of spud rejects who got similar treatment make it to the CL semi finals against the mighty Bayern.

    Football, what a game.

    • Reply posted by RDW_SW, today at 22:16

      RDW_SW replied:
      The players couldn't stand Emery. He just wasn't a good fit for Arsenal but pleased he's doing well now

  • Comment posted by MarktheHorn, today at 22:10

    Incredible record in Europe for Emery.

    • Reply posted by Dan7brit, today at 22:33

      Dan7brit replied:
      Only in the Europa cup - in the Champions league Emery's record is poor e.g. PSG winning 4-0 against Barcelona only to lose 6-1 in the reply; At Sevilla he never got out of the group; at Valencia he got to the quarter-finals once.

  • Comment posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 22:03

    Fantastic result for Villareal, simply incredible. Hard to believe that they just knocked out Bayern Munich. The yellow submarine goes marching on.

    • Reply posted by chris, today at 22:26

      chris replied:
      sailing on?

  • Comment posted by A Matter Of National Security, today at 22:05

    Now where is that Bayern fan who is always blaming everything on Bayern's manager. Looking forward to his 'views' tonight.

  • Comment posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 22:07

    This result just made two sets of fans very, very happy - Villarreal's and Liverpool's.

    • Reply posted by Heathie, today at 22:19

      Heathie replied:
      I think if they concede 45 shots to Liverpool theyll concede more than one goal ...however fair play to them its nice to see someone different in the semis :D

  • Comment posted by evilfrost, today at 22:13

    Emery is such a cup machine.

  • Comment posted by Grb, today at 22:11

    Great result, well done Villareal

  • Comment posted by SOCAandRUM, today at 22:05

    WOW! Many congratulations Villarreal 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽

  • Comment posted by stevo 1, today at 22:05

    Great news

  • Comment posted by eshrenno, today at 22:09

    Amazing result , hopefully athletico can do the same 😂

    • Reply posted by pooboy, today at 22:16

      pooboy replied:
      not a chance!!! Won't even get a corner!

  • Comment posted by fatcracker, today at 22:08

    HYS about Man United, irrelevant, while CL semi-finals are being played, disgusting bias shown by the BBC Salford, between bbc and VAR, united should never lose, it's sick if you ask me, they;ll probably block this!

  • Comment posted by Pinonchicco, today at 22:08

    Excellent result. German league is a vastly over-rated one horse race...

  • Comment posted by Greenheys23, today at 22:04

    Another 'European Royalty' team bites the dust.

    • Reply posted by Isty05, today at 22:48

      Isty05 replied:
      There's only one European pedigree/royalty.

  • Comment posted by graham, today at 22:04

    Brilliant for Villareal! A town of 30,000 people. So well managed in all aspects

    • Reply posted by Shaid, today at 22:45

      Shaid replied:
      Circa. 50,000 people

