Bayern Munich v Villarreal

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Pervis Estupiñán.
Bayern MunichBayern Munich0VillarrealVillarreal0
Champions League
Formation 3-2-4-1
Formation 4-4-2
Attempt missed. Gerard Moreno (Villarreal) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Etienne Capoue.
Attempt missed. Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Offside, FC Bayern München. Leroy Sané tries a through ball, but Thomas Müller is caught offside.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Man City
|6
|4
|0
|2
|18
|10
|8
|12
|2
|PSG
|6
|3
|2
|1
|13
|8
|5
|11
|3
|RB Leipzig
|6
|2
|1
|3
|15
|14
|1
|7
|4
|Club Bruges
|6
|1
|1
|4
|6
|20
|-14
|4
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Liverpool
|6
|6
|0
|0
|17
|6
|11
|18
|2
|Atl Madrid
|6
|2
|1
|3
|7
|8
|-1
|7
|3
|FC Porto
|6
|1
|2
|3
|4
|11
|-7
|5
|4
|AC Milan
|6
|1
|1
|4
|6
|9
|-3
|4
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Ajax
|6
|6
|0
|0
|20
|5
|15
|18
|2
|Sporting
|6
|3
|0
|3
|14
|12
|2
|9
|3
|B Dortmund
|6
|3
|0
|3
|10
|11
|-1
|9
|4
|Besiktas
|6
|0
|0
|6
|3
|19
|-16
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Real Madrid
|6
|5
|0
|1
|14
|3
|11
|15
|2
|Inter Milan
|6
|3
|1
|2
|8
|5
|3
|10
|3
|Sheriff Tiraspol
|6
|2
|1
|3
|7
|11
|-4
|7
|4
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|6
|0
|2
|4
|2
|12
|-10
|2
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Bayern Munich
|6
|6
|0
|0
|22
|3
|19
|18
|2
|Benfica
|6
|2
|2
|2
|7
|9
|-2
|8
|3
|Barcelona
|6
|2
|1
|3
|2
|9
|-7
|7
|4
|Dynamo Kyiv
|6
|0
|1
|5
|1
|11
|-10
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Man Utd
|6
|3
|2
|1
|11
|8
|3
|11
|2
|Villarreal
|6
|3
|1
|2
|12
|9
|3
|10
|3
|Atalanta
|6
|1
|3
|2
|12
|13
|-1
|6
|4
|Young Boys
|6
|1
|2
|3
|7
|12
|-5
|5