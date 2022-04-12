Close menu
Champions League - Quarter-finals - 2nd Leg
Bayern MunichBayern Munich0VillarrealVillarreal0

Bayern Munich v Villarreal

Last updated on .From the section Champions League

Line-ups

Bayern Munich

Formation 3-2-4-1

  • 1Neuer
  • 5Pavard
  • 2Upamecano
  • 21Hernández
  • 6Kimmich
  • 42Musiala
  • 25Müller
  • 8Goretzka
  • 9Lewandowski
  • 11Coman
  • 10Sané

Substitutes

  • 3Richards
  • 7Gnabry
  • 13Choupo-Moting
  • 14Wanner
  • 18Sabitzer
  • 19Davies
  • 22Roca
  • 23Nianzou
  • 26Ulreich
  • 38Vidovic
  • 40Tillman
  • 44Stanisic

Villarreal

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Rulli
  • 8Foyth
  • 3Albiol
  • 4Torres
  • 12Estupiñán
  • 17Lo Celso
  • 6Capoue
  • 5Parejo
  • 19Coquelin
  • 7Moreno
  • 15Danjuma

Substitutes

  • 1Asenjo
  • 2Pérez Martínez
  • 9Alcácer
  • 10Iborra
  • 11Chukwueze
  • 14Trigueros Muñoz
  • 20Peña
  • 21Pino
  • 22Mandi
  • 23Gómez Bardonado
  • 24Pedraza
  • 25Aurier
Referee:
Slavko Vincic

Match Stats

Home TeamBayern MunichAway TeamVillarreal
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home1
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Pervis Estupiñán.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Gerard Moreno (Villarreal) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Etienne Capoue.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  4. Post update

    Offside, FC Bayern München. Leroy Sané tries a through ball, but Thomas Müller is caught offside.

  5. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  6. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City64021810812
2PSG6321138511
3RB Leipzig6213151417
4Club Bruges6114620-144

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool66001761118
2Atl Madrid621378-17
3FC Porto6123411-75
4AC Milan611469-34

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax66002051518
2Sporting6303141229
3B Dortmund63031011-19
4Besiktas6006319-160

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid65011431115
2Inter Milan631285310
3Sheriff Tiraspol6213711-47
4Shakhtar Donetsk6024212-102

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich66002231918
2Benfica622279-28
3Barcelona621329-77
4Dynamo Kyiv6015111-101

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd6321118311
2Villarreal6312129310
3Atalanta61321213-16
4Young Boys6123712-55

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lille632174311
2RB Salzburg631286210
3Sevilla61325506
4Wolfsburg6123510-55

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus6501106415
2Chelsea6411134913
3Zenit St Petersburg6123101005
4Malmö FF6015114-131
View full Champions League tables

Top Stories