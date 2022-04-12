Last updated on .From the section Aberdeen

Jay Emmanuel-Thomas has left Aberdeen fewer than 12 months into his two-year contract at the Pittodrie club.

The striker, 31, had not featured since manager Jim Goodwin's arrival, and had not been named in the squad at all for the previous six games.

Signed by previous boss Stephen Glass in May from Livingston, he made just 12 starts, scoring once.

Goodwin already released Scott Brown last month, while long-serving Andrew Considine will leave in summer.

On Saturday, Goodwin vowed to overhaul the squad after his side failed to reach the Scottish Premiership top six for the first time since 2014.